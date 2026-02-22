J&K star Auqib Nabi not fazed by Ranji Trophy final

Auqib Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir's star bowler, is set to play a crucial role in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, focusing on his process and aiming to secure more wickets for his team.

Auqib Nabi's stellar role in propelling Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy final has placed him firmly under limelight, but the burden sits lightly on his broad shoulders ahead of the most important match of his life.

Nabi is the second highest wicket-taker in this season's Ranji Trophy, bagging 55 scalps in 16 innings at a stunning average of 12.72.

But Nabi will be up against a formidable Karnataka batting line-up that features India batters KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and the heavy-scoring Ravichandran Smaran in the final starting in Hubballi on February 24.

But the task has only steeled him.

"I am just focussing on the present. I am not paying much attention to the outside noises. I will try to get more wickets in the final, focus on my process that has given me wickets so far. I am not thinking much about the expectations," Nabi told PTI.

"Obviously, there will be expectations. But I am just feeling positive. I will bowl in areas where I have been bowling this season, and that's my focus," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir will take on eight-time champions Karnataka in their backyard at the KSCA Stadium here.

Nabi did not read too much into the home advantage of Karnataka, banking on his side's excellent away outings through the season.

In fact, J&K's quarterfinal and semifinal victories came away from home -- at Indore against Madhya Pradesh and at Kalyani against Bengal.

"I am feeling very good. In fact, we all have been working hard for this for many years. Finally, this moment is here. The final is a big game, but everyone is positive. We have gone to the opponent's home ground and have defeated them. It is a very good boost for the team.

"We have won in Delhi's home ground, Bengal's home ground, and MP's home ground. We are very positive about that and not thinking much. We just need to remain positive," he noted.

Nabi felt that bowling in grounds across India has boosted his adaptive skills, and he wanted to put that experience to good use in the title clash.

"No matter what the wicket is or the conditions are, I have to bowl in a particular channel. That's what gave me wickets this season and the final will not change anything. I need to bowl in that channel (outside the off-stump).

"But yes, you need to adapt to the conditions quickly and make sure that I hit that channel sooner than later. I have not seen the wicket here, but I have come with good preparation and I trust that," he said.

Boost for Youngsters

Nabi said the team progressing to the Ranji Trophy final has boosted the confidence of young players in the team.

"It is a very big thing for our young players. We have come to the Ranji Trophy final for the first time. It is a very prestigious tournament. Everyone is excited about it. Everyone has worked hard for it.

"It will be a good experience for them as well, you know, playing in a big match against such good opponents," he said.

However, Nabi did not forget the role played head coach Ajay Sharma and bowling coach P Krisnakumar in shaping the team's journey through the season.

"Ajay bhai was a legend of his time. He has played and won a lot of matches. It is a blessing that he is coaching us as he knows how to keep everyone together.

"And for Krishnakumar sir, earlier, we didn't have a bowling coach. Even when we used to do something wrong, there was no one to correct us.

"Now, we have had a bowling coach for the last 2-3 years. He helped us a lot. He has made a drastic change in our bowling. He gives us regular feedback and after that we have started doing well as a unit," said Nabi.

J&K to Benefit

Nabi was also certain that the Himalayan region's final entry will have a cathartic effect on its cricketing landscape.

"It is a very good boost. Earlier parents used to say that J&K has no future in sports or cricket. Now, a lot of players are coming up. We are in the Ranji final and everyone is following our cricket.

"It will be a good boost for parents. They will say that you can go and play cricket. They now know that if the children work hard there is a future for them in cricket or in sports. It is a very good thing for J&K," he added.

Similarly, the 29-year-old hoped that the appearance in the final will help in developing the cricketing facilities in the region.

"The infrastructure is still developing. But yes, it is better than before. We have been practising for 10-20 weeks a year in Srinagar and Jammu.

"Now, we would love to see a ground in every district of Jammu and Kashmir. It will be a big boost for our cricketers as they will get to practise everywhere," Nabi signed off.