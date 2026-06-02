Auqib Nabi Dar Joins India Nets Before Afghanistan Test

Auqib Nabi Dar, the Jammu and Kashmir seamer who was controversially left out of the Indian Test squad, has been called up to bowl in the nets ahead of the Afghanistan Test, raising questions about team selection and recognising domestic talent.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi Dar, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, has been called up by the Indian team management to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Auqib Nabi Dar, despite Ranji Trophy success, was initially excluded from the Indian Test squad, sparking criticism.

Dar has now been called to bowl in the nets ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan.

UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has also been asked to bowl in the nets, anticipating Afghanistan's wrist spin attack.

The decision to call additional bowlers is due to concerns about workload management for premier fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar questioned the value of Ranji Trophy performances if they are not rewarded with selection.

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose non-selection in the Indian Test squad invited widespread criticism, has been summoned by the team management along with six others to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Saturday, June 6.

Besides Auqib, Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has also been asked to bowl in the nets as the Afghanistan team is expected to have a few wrist spinners.

Auqib Nabi Dar's Call-Up Explained

"Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can't go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source told PTI.

Controversy Over Initial Omission

Auqib, who got 60 wickets to become highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to the Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year, was pipped by gangly Punjab paceman Gurnoor Brar in the Indian Test team.

The J&K medium pacer's omission had caused a furore with former India skipper and ex-chairman of selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar questioning the sanctity of Ranji Trophy if performances in the tournament weren't rewarded.

It is understood that Auqib hasn't yet been included in the 15-member squad but he is among the stand-bys.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are three pacers in the 15 and only if one of the three has a niggle, will Auqib be included in the 15.

The Indian Test team will have its first practice session in Mullanpur on Tuesday afternoon but all the players, who were part of the IPL final, are unlikely to train on the opening day.

For the record, seven Gujarat Titans players (skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar) are part of the Test squad.