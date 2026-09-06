J&K cricketers discriminated against by selectors? Dhawan says no

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Aakash Chopra address the contentious issue of regional discrimination in national team selection, asserting that performance and consistent hard work are paramount, while also promoting the new Pro Star Cricket League for emerging talent.

IMAGE: Right arm pacer Auqib Nabi became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for India's Test squad, earning a call-up for the Sri Lanka tour last month on a back of 60 wickets that saw Jammu & Kashmir's lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title last season. Photograph: Auqib Nabi/Instagram

Key Points Shikhar Dhawan asserts there is no regional discrimination in national cricket team selection, stressing performance as the primary factor.

Both Dhawan and Aakash Chopra acknowledge that luck can play a role in player selection, but consistent hard work is crucial.

The Pro Star Cricket League (PSCL) Season 2 is launching to identify and nurture emerging cricket talent across India, starting in Srinagar.

Dhawan praised the physical prowess of J&K cricketers and highlighted the region's growing cricket exposure and Ranji Trophy success.

Chopra emphasised that genuine talent will find a platform, whether through national teams, IPL, or domestic tournaments like Ranji and Duleep Trophy.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday said that there was no discrimination of players based on region in the national team selection, but admitted that luck could play a part in the process.

"No, there is certainly no discrimination," Dhawan told reporters at a press conference in Srinagar when asked whether there was discrimination of players from Jammu and Kashmir as they do not get many opportunities.

"If you perform, no one on earth can keep you out; your performance must do the talking. Sometimes, luck also plays its part. That isn't exclusive to J&K. Whether it's a boy from Delhi or Mumbai, you will find plenty of instances where a player deserved an opportunity, but didn't get it, and someone else was picked instead. That is simply part and parcel of this game," he said.

New Cricket League To Boost Talent

The press conference was called to announce the launch of Pro Star Cricket League (PSCL) Season 2.

The tournament, dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging cricket talent across the country, is scheduled to commence in the first week of March next year, beginning in Srinagar and culminating with a grand finale in Dehradun.

Dhawan, who along with J&K cricketer Pervez Rasool have been announced as the Iconic Players of the league, sad the youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir are good and well-built.

"Today, when I was playing golf, I remarked to someone that 'your physique is just like that of a fast bowler'. The fast bowlers from here are remarkably strong and gifted. What is positive is that cricket exposure here is expanding. The more matches they play, the more their experience will grow," he said.

Performance Over Regional Bias

Pointing to J&K's Ranji Trophy title win, the former opening batter termed it a massive victory and said the news resonated across the country.

"It was for the first time in history. The widespread acclaim they received was truly commendable. Paras Dogra led them very well; all the boys from Kashmir and Jammu joined hands and played with great unity," he said.

Referring to Rasool, who has played for India and also in the IPL, and fast bowler Umran Malik, Dhawan said these players received a tremendous platform.

He, however, asserted that the key is that the players must perform consistently at that level.

Dhawan said the league provides a huge opportunity for youngsters to realise their dreams and also play alongside international cricketers.

Hard Work And Opportunity In Indian Cricket

Another former cricketer, Aakash Chopra, who is the League Commissioner, said while luck does play a role, the competition is fierce.

"Luck does play a role, but the only thing within your control is to keep working hard and performing consistently. Indian cricket is currently at a juncture where if you have genuine talent, it will provide you with a stage.

"If not while playing for the national side, the IPL will offer that platform. Then you play the Ranji Trophy, you play the Duleep Trophy. There is a lot of cricket that is happening," he said.

"If I played 10 Test matches, it would be wrong for me to say the system held me back, which is why I only played 10. Or for Parvez to say 'I played fewer games because I came from Kashmir'.

"No, I came from Delhi, but I don't blame Delhi. Shikhar played the most among us because he put in that level of hard work and produced those performances," he asserted.

He said ultimately, the players have to go out there, score runs, take wickets, and continuously prove themselves.

He pointed out fast bowler Auqib Nabi who has played in the IPL and has been picked up for the national team as well, saying opportunities are coming his way.

"The New Zealand tour is approaching. He is a fine lad and will do well," Chopra said of Nabi.