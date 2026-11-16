SMAT: J&K beat Tamil Nadu; Saurashtra, Bihar register convincing wins

Qamran Iqbal's explosive 70 powered Jammu and Kashmir past Tamil Nadu, while Vishvaraj Jadeja inspired Saurashtra and Ayush Loharuka spearheaded Bihar to victories in their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

FILE IMAGE: Vishvaraj Jadeja hit 46 off 23 balls as Saurashtra beat Haryana by six wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture in Indore on Monday. Photograph: Vishvaraj Jadeja/Instagram

Key Points Qamran Iqbal smashed 70 off 37 balls as Jammu and Kashmir posted 201 for seven before restricting Tamil Nadu to 195 for nine for a six-run win.

Amit Sathvik's 67 off 31 balls and R Rajkumar's late assault kept Tamil Nadu in the contest, but Nasir Muzaffar's three wickets helped J&K prevail.

Vishvaraj Jadeja's 23-ball 46 powered Saurashtra's six-wicket victory over Haryana, whose 118 for nine was comfortably chased down in 13.5 overs.

Ayush Loharuka struck 58 off 29 balls while Prashant Singh and Suraj Kashyap claimed three wickets each to guide Bihar to a four-wicket win over Railways.

Opener Qamran Iqbal smashed a 37-ball 70 as Jammu and Kashmir held their nerve to beat Tamil Nadu by six runs in their Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar stadium in Indore on Monday.

After opting to bat, Jammu and Kashmir posted 201 for seven, built on Iqbal's blistering knock that included 10 fours and three sixes.

Skipper Shubham Khajuria added a 34-ball 53 with four sixes, while Abdul Samad provided the late flourish with a 14-ball 29, hitting three maximums.

For Tamil Nadu, V Athisayaraj Davidson (2/49) and captain R Sai Kishore (2/36) took two wickets each.

In reply, Tamil Nadu lost Tushar Raheja for a duck, but Amit Sathvik kept them in the hunt with a fiery 67 off 31 balls, studded with nine fours and three sixes.

Narayan Jagadeesan (35 off 20) and Balasubramaniam Sachin (29) chipped in, and R Rajkumar's 10-ball 24 kept the contest alive in the closing overs.

However, Tamil Nadu kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished on 195 for nine.

Lone Nasir Muzaffar was the pick of the Jammu and Kashmir bowlers with 3/42, while Sunil Kumar (2/32), and Brijesh Sharma (2/31) bagged two wickets apiece.

Saurashtra Crush Haryana

At the Daly College Ground, Vishvaraj Jadeja's 23-ball 46 helped Saurashtra crush Haryana by six wickets in another Group B match.

Chasing a modest 119, Saurashtra raced to the target in 13.5 overs, after Jadeja and Harvik Desai (24 off 19) put on 60 for the opening wicket inside six overs.

Jadeja struck three fours and four sixes during his blistering knock.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/27) gave Haryana brief hope, removing Desai and Harvansh Pangalia off successive deliveries in the sixth over and later bowling Sammar Gajjar for a duck. Saurashtra slipped from 60 without loss to 85 for four.

However, Prerak Mankad (28 not out) and Ruchit Ahir (21 not out) shared an unbroken 34-run stand to see their side home without further fuss.

Earlier, Haryana were restricted to 118 for nine after they opted to bat. Wicketkeeper-batter Yashvardhan Dalal kept the innings together with an unbeaten 65 off 54 balls, hitting seven fours and a six.

Rahul Tewatia (14) was the other batter to reach double digits as the Saurashtra bowling unit, led by skipper Jaydev Unadkat (2/19), produced a disciplined effort.

Parth Bhut was the most economical with 2/13 in four overs, and Chetan Sakariya also took two wickets.

Bihar Beat Railways by Four Wickets

At the same venue, Bihar registered a four-wicket win over Railways in another match, riding on opener Ayush Loharuka's 29-ball 58 and three wickets apiece for Prashant Singh (3/28) and Suraj Kashyap (3/29).

Asked to take first strike, Railways could manage just 137 for nine with opener Jayant Lakhan (47), Ravi Singh (21) and Zubair Ali Khan (26) doing bulk of the scoring.

But Prashant polished the three top-order batters and then Kashyap rocked the middle order with another three wickets. Mohammed Izhar (2/18) also snapped two late order batters to rob Railways of any momentum.

In reply, Loharuka smashed five sixes and as many fours to give Bihar a rollicking start. By the time he was dismissed hit-wicket, Bihar were 78 for 2 in 8.2 overs.

Contributions from Tarun Kumar (20), Altamish Ashraf (15), Raghuvendra Pratap Singh (18) and Kashyap (13) helped them to complete the chase, scoring 141/6 in 18.2 overs.

Brief scores:

Jammu and Kashmir 201/7 in 20 overs (Qamran Iqbal 70, Shubham Khajuria 53; R Sai Kishore 2/36, V Athisayaraj Davidson 2/49) beat Tamil Nadu 195/9 in 20 overs (Amit Sathvik 67, Narayan Jagadeesan 35; Lone Nasir Muzaffar 3/42, Brijesh Sharma 2/31, Sunil Kumar 2/32) by 6 runs.

Haryana 118/9 in 20 overs (Yashvardhan Dalal 65 not out; Parth Bhut 2/13, Jaydev Unadkat 2/19, Chetan Sakariya 2/39) lost to Saurashtra 119/4 in 13.5 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 46, Prerak Mankad 28 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by 6 wickets.

Railways 137/9 in 20 overs (Jayant Lakhan 47; Prashant Singh 3/28, Suraj Kashyap 3/29, Mohammed Izhar 2/18) lost to Bihar 141/6 in 18 overs.