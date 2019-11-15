Jemimah shines as India women clinch Windies series

November 15, 2019 11:26 IST

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 40 off 51 balls as India won the third T20 against the West Indies with 20 balls to spare. Photograph: BCCI Twitter

The fast-rising Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat, after India's spinners wreaked havoc, to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over the West Indies in a low-scoring third women's T20 International, in Providence, Guyana, on Thursday.

The spinners restricted the West Indies to a paltry 59 for 9 in the stipulated 20 overs before Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 40 off 51 balls to take India home with 20 balls to spare, for the loss of just three wickets.

The triumph sealed India's second consecutive T20 series win. They had beaten South Africa at home last month.

Spinners Radha Yadav (2/6), Deepti Sharma (2/12), Poonam Yadav (1/8) and Anuja Patil (1/13) were the architects of the victory that reaffirmed India's supremacy over the West Indies, who have now lost six T20 Internationals on the trot.

Opting to bat, the West Indies were off to a disastrous start as their top order, comprising Hayley Matthews (5), Stacy-Ann King (7) and Shemaine Campbelle (2), put up only 12 runs on the board in the first six overs.

Anuja drew first blood for India as she removed Matthews in the beginning of the third over. Campbelle and King soon followed.

Wicketkeeper Chedean Nation (11) and Natasha McLean (3) tried to resurrect the West Indies innings but the former was run out in the 13th over with the hosts reeling at 34 for 5.

Chinelle Henry (11) tried to fight back but the Indian bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to a paltry total.

In reply, the Indians also began on a shaky note. Teenager Shafali Verma, who scored two-back-to-back half centuries before this game, was out for a duck while Smriti Mandhan (3) also departed cheaply.

It was not a happy outing for captain Harmanpreet Kaur (7) as well. However, Rodrigues hit a patient 40 to lead her side to victory.

The next match of the five-game series will be held in Providence, Guyana, on Sunday.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 59/9 in 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 11; Radha Yadav 2-6, Deepti Sharma 2-12).

India: 60/3 in 16.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 40 not out; Hayley Matthews 2-7).

India won by 7 wickets.