News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jemimah, Shikha dropped for ODI World Cup in New Zealand

Jemimah, Shikha dropped for ODI World Cup in New Zealand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 06, 2022 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues registered scores of 1, 9 and 0 in ODIs against South Africa at home before managing just 8 and 4 in the two ODIs she played in England last year. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Thursday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's squad for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

 

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.

However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double figure mark last year in all international assignments she was a part of. She registered scores of 1, 9 and 0 in ODIs against South Africa at home before managing just 8 and 4 in the two ODIs she played in England last year.

Similarly, Pandey has been off colour as she featured in only three ODIs last year.

The Indian team will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs, ahead of the World Cup.

India squad for ODI World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.    

India squad for one-off T20I vs New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Afghan women's cricket is crushed by bombs, threats
How Afghan women's cricket is crushed by bombs, threats
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
This South Africa umpire in 2nd Test has India roots
This South Africa umpire in 2nd Test has India roots
COMING UP on OTT This January
COMING UP on OTT This January
Ashes PIX: Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2
Ashes PIX: Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 2
Bihar man claims to have taken 12 Covid vax shots
Bihar man claims to have taken 12 Covid vax shots
When Nature Challenges A CM
When Nature Challenges A CM

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Shafali Verma working on improving short-ball technique

Shafali Verma working on improving short-ball technique

What Mithali Raj said after Khel Ratna honour

What Mithali Raj said after Khel Ratna honour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances