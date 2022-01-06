Jemimah, Shikha dropped for ODI World Cup in New Zealand

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues registered scores of 1, 9 and 0 in ODIs against South Africa at home before managing just 8 and 4 in the two ODIs she played in England last year. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Thursday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's squad for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.



However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double figure mark last year in all international assignments she was a part of. She registered scores of 1, 9 and 0 in ODIs against South Africa at home before managing just 8 and 4 in the two ODIs she played in England last year.

Similarly, Pandey has been off colour as she featured in only three ODIs last year.



The Indian team will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs, ahead of the World Cup.



India squad for ODI World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.



Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.



India squad for one-off T20I vs New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.