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Fit-again Jemima Rodrigues returns for India Women's South Africa Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V November 09, 2026 17:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian women's cricket team has unveiled its squads for the highly anticipated all-format tour of South Africa next month, marking the return of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and confirming Smriti Mandhana as captain.

Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates scoring a half-century, her 33rd in T20Is.

FILE IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues missed the Asia Cup, the Asian Games and the recent home white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Jemimah Rodrigues returns to the Indian women's squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, missing recent tournaments.
  • Smriti Mandhana will captain India across all three formats for the upcoming tour of South Africa.
  • Harmanpreet Kaur has also been included in all three squads for the South Africa series.

A fit-again Jemimah Rodrigues made her way back as India stuck to the tried and tested in the squads announced on Monday for an all-format women's cricket tour of South Africa next month.

Key Inclusions and Tour Details

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur also found a place in all three line-ups to be led by Smriti Mandhana.

 

India will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20s during the tour.

The one off Test will kick-start the tour on December 9 in Gqeberha, followed by ODIs from December 16 to 22 in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

The T20s will be held from December 26 to 30 in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Jemimah had been nursing a hamstring injury and missed the Asia Cup, the Asian Games and the recent home white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

The Squads:

India's Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma (Vice-Captain), Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma (Vice-Captain), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

India's T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma (Vice-Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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