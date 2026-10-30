Jemimah Rodrigues fit again, ready for next assignment

Indian top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues has officially declared her full recovery from a hamstring injury, making her available for upcoming international assignments, including the crucial multi-format tour of South Africa in December.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues injured her hamstring during The Hundred competition in England on August 3. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jemimah Rodrigues has fully recovered from the hamstring injury she sustained in August.

The injury had ruled her out of the T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

She also missed the recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Rodrigues announced her fitness via an Instagram post after three months of rehabilitation.

She is now available for India's multi-format tour of South Africa in December and could play for Mumbai in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

India top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday announced that she had recovered from the hamstring injury she sustained in August and was raring to go for her next assignment.

Road to Recovery

Rodrigues sustained the hamstring injury on August 3 while playing for English franchise Southern Brave in The Hundred. The BCCI's medical team later ruled her out of the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan. She also missed the just-concluded white-ball series against Zimbabwe at home.

Return to Action

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old declared herself fully fit after recovering from the injury. "Life Update: HAMSTRING HAS BEEN DECLARED FIT!!!!!!!! After 3 months of rehab. Now I can't wait to get going," she wrote. The Indian women's team's next assignment is a multi-format tour of South Africa in December. She can also turn out for Mumbai in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy.