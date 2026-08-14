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Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of Asia Cup And Asian Games Due To Hamstring Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 14, 2026 19:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues will miss the ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games due to a significant injury; she will be replaced by Pratika Rawal in the squad.

Indian women's team player Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of ACC Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games.
  • The Indian batter sustained a high-grade hamstring tear in England.
  • Pratika Rawal named as replacement for Asia Cup squad.
  • Rodrigues' absence impacts India's squad for major upcoming tournaments.

India women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and Asian Games due to a hamstring injury she sustained earlier this month while playing in The Hundred tournament in England. The BCCI said in a statement that the 25-year-old Rodrigues has been assessed by the medical team with a high-grade tear.

The Women's Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues' replacement for the Asia Cup to be played in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.

Details Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Injury And Replacement

"Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear," the Board said. "Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan."

 

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India's updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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