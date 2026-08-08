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Hamstring Injury Sidelines Jemimah Rodrigues From The Hundred

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 08, 2026 16:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues faces an uncertain future for the Women's T20 Asia Cup after a hamstring injury forced her withdrawal from The Hundred tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues' injury has rendered her doubtful for the T20 Asia Cup

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues' injury has rendered her doubtful for the T20 Asia Cup starting August 28. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a hamstring injury.
  • Her participation in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup is now uncertain.
  • Southern Brave has signed Charlie Knott as her replacement for The Hundred.
  • Rodrigues had scored 143 runs for Southern Brave in the tournament.
  • She has less than three weeks to recover before India's first Asia Cup match.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave, putting her participation in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup in doubt.

Impact On Asia Cup Participation

Southern Brave confirmed on Saturday that Rodrigues has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the tournament.

"We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we've signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi," Southern Brave posted on X.

 

The 25-year-old has scored 143 runs with a highest of 42 not out in six innings for the Brave at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.

The Women's T20 Asia Cup begins on August 28, with India starting their campaign against Thailand on August 30. Jemimah has just under three weeks to recover from the injury to be fit for the continental tournament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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