Jemimah Rodrigues headlines Indian picks in WBBL 10

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been retained by Brisbane Heat, with eight franchises picking up a total of 23 international players during the Women's Big Bash League draft here on Thursday.

Cricket Australia informed in a release that middle-order batter Rodrigues, a 'fan favourite' in Brisbane, was retained by the Brisbane Heat franchise along with West Indies' Chinelle Henry and South Africa's Nadine de Klerk.

A total of 15 Indian women players had registered themselves for the WBBL draft ahead of its 10th season.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, former South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and former England captain Heather Knight were picked up by Sydney Thunder.

England duo of Sophia Dunkley and Mady Villiers along with New Zealand star Amelia Kerr were roped in by Sydney Sixers, while Adelaide Strikers picked up English spinner Sophie Ecclestone and wicketkeeper-batter Tammy Beaumont along with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

Two more England players in wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones and Dani Gibson were picked up by Melbourne Stars, who also showed interest in India's Rodrigues. The franchise also roped in South Africa's Marizanne Kapp.

New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine, England's Paige Scholfield and South African Chloe Tryon went to Perth Scorchers.

England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt and Linsey Smith went to the Hobart Hurricanes, while Melbourne Renegades drafted in West Indies' Deandra Dottin and England's Alice Capsey.