Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith ties the knot with multimillionaire

Filmmaker and human rights advocate Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has reportedly married multi-millionaire financier Cameron O'Reilly, sparking interest in her personal life and continued activism.

IMAGE: Jemima Goldsmith was 21 when she married the 42-year-old Imran Khan in 1995. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jemima Goldsmith/Instagram

Key Points Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, has married multi-millionaire financier Cameron O'Reilly.

The wedding was confirmed by family members, with the couple reportedly meeting through shared interests in film.

Goldsmith is a renowned filmmaker and producer, known for works like 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'.

She remains vocal on human rights, recently advocating for her ex-husband Imran Khan's incarceration and her sons' rights.

Her sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, are British citizens and have been campaigning for their father's health.

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has married for a second time to multi-millionaire financier Cameron O'Reilly, her family confirmed as they celebrated the news.

The 52-year-old filmmaker was married to the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician for around nine years before their divorce in 2004.

The couple have two sons together, Sulaiman and Kasim, who have been campaigning on behalf of their father's health while he languishes in prison in Rawalpindi.

Jemima Goldsmith's New Chapter

"Celebrating Jemima and Cameron's wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day," Jemima Jones, the wife of Jemima Goldsmith's brother Ben, said in a post on Instagram while posing with her husband.

O'Reilly, a 62-year-old Irish Australian businessman, and Jemima Goldsmith are believed to have exchanged their wedding vows at an elegant ceremony over the weekend.

The newly married couple are believed to have met through their shared interests in film and documentaries.

Filmmaker and Activist

Jemima Goldsmith, founder of the production company Instinct Productions, has written and produced several shows and films, including the cross-cultural romantic comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'.

She has also edited and written for publications such as 'The New Statesman' and 'Vanity Fair' and is outspoken on human rights issues.

Last month, she took to social media on behalf of her ex-husband's incarceration in Pakistan and in support of her sons' campaign.

"This is no longer simply a Pakistani political matter. It is a human-rights emergency," she wrote.

She said: "He has deep and lifelong ties to Britain. He studied at Oxford University, captained Oxford University cricket and spent years playing county cricket in England. His relationship with this country stretches back more than half a century. His charitable activities were internationally recognised, and include building the only free cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as a university."

"His sons, my two boys, Sulaiman and Kasim, are British citizens. They have been forced to watch their father's health decline from thousands of miles away, prevented from visiting him, denied visas, publicly threatened by government officials with arrest themselves, and even denied court-mandated regular phone calls."