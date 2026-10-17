Mahela Jayawardene ends second stint as Mumbai Indians head coach

Sri Lankan cricket icon Mahela Jayawardene has officially concluded his second tenure as head coach for the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Mahela Jayawardene. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Mahela Jayawardene has ended his second stint as head coach of the Mumbai Indians after two seasons, with the franchise confirming his departure.

Jayawardene previously coached MI from 2017-2022, guiding them to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

He returned to the head coach role before the 2025 season, replacing Mark Boucher, after serving as global head of performance.

MI owner Nita Ambani thanked Jayawardene for his 'calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game'.

Mumbai Indians now face the task of finding a new head coach ahead of the November 15 IPL retention deadline.

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene has ended his second stint as head coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians after two seasons in charge, with the franchise confirming his departure on Saturday. The 49-year-old, who coached MI to three titles in his first tenure, was in his second stint as the team's head coach, having returned to the role ahead of the 2025 season. He had previously coached MI from 2017-2022.

Ambani's Tribute and Jayawardene's Gratitude

"Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us," MI owner Nita Ambani said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead."

Jayawardene, in turn, expressed gratitude to the franchise and its owners for their support, while reflecting on his long association with the team.

"Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of."

"I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead," said Jaywardene who led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final.

Coaching Tenures and Future Outlook

During his first stint as head coach, Jayawardene guided Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020. He returned to the role before the 2025 season, replacing Mark Boucher, after serving as the franchise's global head of performance from 2022 to 2024. Jayawardene also oversaw MI's other franchises -- MI Emirates in the ILT20, MI New York in Major League Cricket and MI Cape Town in the SA20.

MI finished fourth in the 2025 IPL before losing Qualifier 2. Their campaign in 2026 was less successful, with the five-time champions finishing ninth. Mumbai Indians will now have to find a new head coach with less than a month remaining before the November 15 IPL retention deadline. The auction is expected to take place around mid-December in Goa.