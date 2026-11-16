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Jay Shah to continue as ICC Chairman for another two years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho November 16, 2026 11:03 IST 2 Minutes Read

Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second two-year term.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman

IMAGE: Jay Shah's reappointment as ICC Chairman ensures continuity in leadership during a crucial period for cricket's global expansion, fan growth, and commercial development. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second two-year term.
  • Cricket is set to return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, a key strategic focus for the ICC.
  • Shah expressed honour and commitment to working with members to advance cricket's interests worldwide.
  • He previously served as BCCI secretary before his initial elevation to the international body in December 2024.
 

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second term of two years to ensure "continuity at a defining moment for the sport".

The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body's Board Meetings that ended here on Sunday.

Leadership Continuity for Global Cricket

"The decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap," the ICC stated.

Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Shah's Commitment to Cricket's Future

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," Shah said in an ICC press release. "Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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