Jay Shah takes over as Asian Cricket Council president

Source:

January 30, 2021 17:33 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday.

The 32-year-old replaces Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared the news on Twitter.

"Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under your leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure," Dhumal wrote.

ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments.

The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup was postponed to June this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan was to originally host the tournament but the tournament is now expected to be held in either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.