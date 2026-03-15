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Jay Shah honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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March 15, 2026 17:00 IST

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Jay Shah received the Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award from Piyush Goyal at the Indian Business Leader Awards in Mumbai.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah receives with the Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award from Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the Indian Business Leader Awards on Saturday

IMAGE: ICC Chairman Jay Shah receives with the Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award from Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the Indian Business Leader Awards on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah receives the 'Outstanding Contribution in Sports Award' from Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the Indian Business Leader Awards in Mumbai on Saturday.

Key Points

  • Jay Shah served as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from October 2019 to December 2024 before becoming chairman of the International Cricket Council.
  • During his tenure, India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and two U-19 Men’s and Women’s World Cups.
  • Shah introduced key reforms including pay parity for women cricketers and stronger grassroots investment.
 

Shah was the secretary of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) from October 2019 to December 2024 and has since taken over as the chairman of the ICC. During his tenure at the BCCI, India achieved remarkable success, claiming two U-19 Men's World Cups and two U-19 Women's World Cups.

The senior teams also shone, winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title. Additionally, India finished as runners-up in two ICC World Test Championships and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
ICC and BCCI extended their wishes and congratulated Shah after he received the 'Outstanding Contribution in Sports Award' on Saturday.

"Honouring incredible contribution. Congratulations to former BCCI Secretary and ICC Chairman Mr.@JayShah on being conferred with the Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award at the @CNBCTV18News Indian Business Leader Awards. Mr Shah dedicates his award to the athletes who toil hard on the field every day," BCCI wrote in an X post.

"Congratulations to our chairman @jayshah on winning this prestigious award following a hugely successful #t20worldCup," ICC wrote in an X post.

Shah's tenure at BCCI was marked by bold reforms, including the adoption of the idea of pay equality and enhanced professional leagues for women cricketers, as well as grassroots investment and civil visibility. This has now empowered Indian women cricketers to take up Cricket.

The launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 marked a seismic shift in the geography of Indian women's cricket. Inspired by the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the WPL has sculpted its own dynamic, marketable ecosystem, developed to elevate women cricketers and provide them with professional opportunities.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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