Landmark Cricket Arena Opens In Tanzania With Jay Shah

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has officially inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a pivotal moment for cricket development across Tanzania and the wider African continent.

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah officially inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Association’s (TCA) brand new TCA Arena in Dar es Salaam on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket venue.

The Tanzania Cricket Arena marks a significant milestone for cricket in Africa.

The new facility is expected to boost cricket development in the region.

Shah commended Cricket Tanzania's efforts in establishing world-class infrastructure.

ICC chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a significant milestone in the development of the sport in Tanzania and across Africa.

Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that helped establish world-class cricket infrastructure in the country.

"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena - a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania," Shah posted on his social media handles.