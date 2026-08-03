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Landmark Cricket Arena Opens In Tanzania With Jay Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 03, 2026 20:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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ICC Chairman Jay Shah has officially inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a pivotal moment for cricket development across Tanzania and the wider African continent.

The International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah officially inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Association’s (TCA) brand new TCA Arena in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah officially inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Association’s (TCA) brand new TCA Arena in Dar es Salaam on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated Tanzania's first ICC-approved cricket venue.
  • The Tanzania Cricket Arena marks a significant milestone for cricket in Africa.
  • The new facility is expected to boost cricket development in the region.
  • Shah commended Cricket Tanzania's efforts in establishing world-class infrastructure.

ICC chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the country's first ICC-approved cricket venue, marking a significant milestone in the development of the sport in Tanzania and across Africa.

Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that helped establish world-class cricket infrastructure in the country.

 

"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena - a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania," Shah posted on his social media handles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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