ICC chairman Jay Shah recognised as Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has been recognised as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader for his pivotal role in shaping the future of global cricket and securing its place in the 2028 Olympics.

IMAGE: Jay Shah assumed the role of International Cricket Council chairman on December 1, 2024, succeeding New Zealand's Greg Barclay. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points ICC chairman Jay Shah has been selected for the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Class of 2026.

Shah's contributions include his role as the youngest secretary of the BCCI and his involvement in IPL operations and media rights deals.

He played a key role in cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, expanding the sport's global reach.

Shah's selection highlights his influence in international cricket administration and his focus on strengthening global partnerships.

ICC chairman Jay Shah has been named to the Young Global Leaders Class of 2026 by the World Economic Forum, which recognised his role in shaping the future of global cricket.

Shah -- who previously served as the youngest secretary of the BCCI and played key roles in IPL operations, the growth of women's cricket, and major media rights deals -- has also been instrumental in cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Shah's influence on global cricket

Shah's selection underscores his growing influence in international cricket administration. As ICC Chairman, he has focused on expanding the sport's global footprint, strengthening international partnerships, and positioning cricket for long-term growth across established and emerging markets.

He has also played a key role in cricket's re-induction into the Olympics for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. Through this recognition, Shah joins a global network of leaders driving impact across sectors, reinforcing India's presence on influential international platforms while lending further momentum to the growth of the game.

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Young global leaders community

The Young Global Leaders (YGL) community comprises 118 leaders under the age of 40 from 55 countries, spanning public service, science, business, civil society and culture, reflecting a diverse cohort driving global progress.

This year's cohort includes global figures such as Tomas Okmanas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nord Security; Thea LaFond; Jennifer Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of WIZ.AI; and Professor Sally Nuamah, among others.

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