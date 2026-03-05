HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jay Shah Hails J&K's Ranji Trophy Success as Result of Investment

Jay Shah Hails J&K's Ranji Trophy Success as Result of Investment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2026 17:45 IST

ICC chairman Jay Shah attributes Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy victory to the positive impact of sustained investment in grassroots cricket and infrastructure development in the region.

Jay Shah meets Jammu and Kashmir, reigning Ranji Trophy title holders

IMAGE: Jay Shah meets Jammu and Kashmir, reigning Ranji Trophy title holders. Photograph: Jay Shah/X

Key Points

  • Jay Shah credits Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy triumph to sustained investment in cricket infrastructure.
  • Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title, drawing with Karnataka after gaining a significant first-innings lead.
  • Shah's interest in developing cricket in Jammu and Kashmir during his time as BCCI secretary is acknowledged.
  • BCCI president Mithun Manhas highlighted Shah's role in improving cricket facilities and administration in J&K.

ICC chairman Jay Shah on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's recent triumph in the Ranji Trophy reflected the impact of "sustained investment" in developing cricketing infrastructure in the Himalayan region.

Jammu and Kashmir bagged their maiden Ranji Trophy title, holding eight-time champions Karnataka to a draw in which the former gained a 291-run first innings lead at Hubballi last week.

 

"Congratulations to the entire J&K team and the cricket fraternity for scripting a remarkable chapter in Indian domestic cricket. Their progress reflects the positive impact of sustained investment in grassroots cricket and infrastructure in the region," said Shah after meeting members of the victorious J&K outfit.

Shah had taken a special interest in developing the cricketing landscape in the valley during his tenure as BCCI secretary, often visiting the region to assess the progress.

The J&K team acknowledged Shah's contribution to the development of cricket in the region.

"We sincerely thank Mr. Shah for taking the time to meet the team and for sharing his words of encouragement with the players as they celebrate this historic achievement.

"The interaction highlighted the progress made by the team and the growing opportunities for players from Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket," the team said in a release.

BCCI President Acknowledges Shah's Contribution

Earlier, BCCI president Mithun Manhas had highlighted Shah's role in developing cricket in J&K.

"We are very thankful to Jai bhai and his vision, the way he made this committee, keeping in mind the administration part, the cricketing part, and involving the right players.

"He was the first secretary in the history of J&K in 67 years to come to Jammu and see the facilities himself. Once he was there and he showed us his full support, things started moving in the right direction," he had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
