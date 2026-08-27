Why Test Cricket Remains The Mother Of All Formats

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath advocates for the enduring importance of Test cricket, labelling it the "mother of all formats" for fostering true depth and skill in player development, even amidst the rise of T20 leagues like the IPL.
Key Points
- Javagal Srinath asserts Test cricket is crucial for developing depth in the game, calling it the "mother of all formats."
- He highlights the challenge for T20 players to adapt to Test cricket, unlike Test players transitioning to T20.
- Young cricketers are advised to focus on Test cricket alongside T20 for comprehensive skill development.
- Srinath stresses the role of state associations, parents, and coaches in guiding aspiring players.
Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has said that the T20 format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is important, but the longer format Test cricket is essential for depth in the game.
Srinath was speaking to reporters after attending the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) annual awards ceremony in Indore on Wednesday night.
Srinath's View On Test Vs T20 Cricket
"The IPL is important. But if you want depth in the game, it's in five-day cricket. That's why Test cricket is called the mother of all formats," he said.
While it may be relatively easy for a Test player to transition to T20 cricket, it's not as easy for a T20 player to get into the Test format, Srinath said. He advised young players to focus on Test cricket as well as play T20.
Srinath, who is currently serving as an ICC match referee, said it is the responsibility of state cricket associations, parents, and coaches to properly guide young players.
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPCA president Mahanaaryaman Scindia were also present at the awards ceremony. Awards of nearly Rs 3 crore along with incentives were distributed to MPCA players, teams, and cricketing personalities at the ceremony. Prashant Mehta was presented with the 'Madhavrao Scindia Lifetime Achievement Award' and Anand Patel was presented with the 'C T Sarwate Lifetime Achievement Award'.