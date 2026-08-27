Why Test Cricket Remains The Mother Of All Formats

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath advocates for the enduring importance of Test cricket, labelling it the "mother of all formats" for fostering true depth and skill in player development, even amidst the rise of T20 leagues like the IPL.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a Sri Lankan dismissal during the ongoing 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Javagal Srinath asserts Test cricket is crucial for developing depth in the game, calling it the "mother of all formats."

He highlights the challenge for T20 players to adapt to Test cricket, unlike Test players transitioning to T20.

Young cricketers are advised to focus on Test cricket alongside T20 for comprehensive skill development.

Srinath stresses the role of state associations, parents, and coaches in guiding aspiring players.

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has said that the T20 format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is important, but the longer format Test cricket is essential for depth in the game.

Srinath was speaking to reporters after attending the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) annual awards ceremony in Indore on Wednesday night.

Srinath's View On Test Vs T20 Cricket

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com