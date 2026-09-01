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Bumrah, Sundar recalled for Afghanistan T20 series and Asian Games

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: September 01, 2026 17:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the recently-concluded two-Test tour of Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a knee injury. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana have been selected for India's T20I squad against Afghanistan.
  • Their inclusion is conditional on receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
  • Hardik Pandya is not part of the squad as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
 

Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana were named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Fitness Concerns and Squad Details

However, the BCCI said the inclusion of the four players for the T20I series is subject to receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where they are all undergoing rehab.

Bumrah was ruled out of the recently-concluded two-Test tour of Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a knee injury, which he sustained during the ODI series in England in July.

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not part of the 15-member squad as he continues to recover a quadriceps injury.

Asian Games Representation

The same Indian squad which is captained by Shreyas Iyer will also travel for the Asian Games later this month.

India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*. NOTE: * Subject to fitness clearance

More News Coverage

AfghanistanIndiaJasprit BumrahHarshit RanaBCCI

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Washington SundarCentre of ExcellenceVaibhav SooryavanshiVarun ChakaravarthyNitish Kumar ReddyJasprit BumrahAfghanistanSundarBengaluruSri Lanka

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