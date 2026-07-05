Jasprit Bumrah trains with red ball after long break

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah during a training session with the red ball. Photographs: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Key Points Bumrah will make a comeback to cricket after nearly two months, in the three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14.

Bumrah struggled for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, picking up just four wickets in 13 matches.

India will play two Tests in Sri Lanka in August.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has started practicing with the red ball as he gears up for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka next month.



Bumrah is returning to action after a long break, having last played in IPL 2026 in May. He was rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series in England but will make a comeback to cricket after nearly two months in the upcoming three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14.



He will be key to India's hopes during their two-Test series in Sri Lanka in Galle (August 15-19) and Colombo (August 23 to 27).

Bumrah's Below-Par Showing In IPL 2026





Bumrah struggled for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, picking up just four wickets in 13 matches at an average of 102.50 and an economy rate of 8.36, with best figures of 1/15 -- his worst IPL season ever.

However, the pacer had played a massive role in India's ICC T20 World Cup win, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 6.21. He starred with match-winning figures of 4/15 in the final against New Zealand to power India to their third T20 World Cup.



India are scheduled to tour New Zealand for a two-Test series in November.



India's high-profile series against Australia -- the Border-Gavaskar Trophy -- will be played at home from January 21 to March 3.The five-match Test series will be India's final assignment of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, which has been lacklustre so far, with a 2-2 series draw in England, 2-0 series win at home against West Indies and a whitewash at home by 0-2 against South Africa.



