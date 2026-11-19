Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in history, climbing into the top 10 of India's highest Test wicket-takers, surpassing the legendary Javagal Srinath with an exceptional bowling average and strike rate.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing New Zealand opener Tom Latham in the opening over on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah has entered India's top-10 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket, surpassing Javagal Srinath.

Bumrah achieved this milestone on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington, taking 3/52 against New Zealand.

In 53 Tests, Bumrah has accumulated 237 wickets at an impressive average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 42.75.

Among India's top 10 Test wicket-takers, Bumrah boasts the best bowling average and strike rate.

Anil Kumble leads India's all-time Test wicket-takers list with 619 scalps, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday went past legendary Javagal Srinath in the list of India's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Bumrah is now among India's top-10 wicket takers in Test history. Bumrah reached the milestone on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Wellington as he picked 3/52 in his 17 overs.

During his spell, he got snapped the wickets of skipper Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell.

Bumrah's Impressive Test Record

In 53 Tests for India, Bumrah has taken 237 wickets at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 42.75, with best figures of 6/27. He has also taken seven four-fers and 16 five-wicket hauls in the format.

He has overtaken Srinath, who had 236 scalps in 67 Tests to his name. Among the top 10 wicket-takers, Bumrah's bowling average and strike rate are the best.

India's Leading Test Wicket-Takers

India's highest wicket-taking fast bowler is Kapil Dev, with 434 wickets in 131 Tests at an average of 29.64, with 17 four-fers, 23 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls, including best figures of 9/83.

India's highest wicket-taker in Tests is spinner Anil Kumble, with 619 scalps in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65, including 31 four-wicket hauls, 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-fers, with best bowling figures of 10/74.

Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 537 wickets, while Kapil Dev is third on the list. Harbhajan Singh holds fourth place with 417 wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 356 wickets so far. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma are next, with 311 wickets each.

Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar complete the top nine, with 266 and 242 wickets, respectively. Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket. He picked up 800 wickets in 133 matches between 1992 and 2010, making him the only bowler to reach the 800-wicket mark in the format.