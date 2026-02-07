HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bumrah doubtful for T20 World Cup opener against USA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 07, 2026 11:12 IST

Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested purely as a precautionary measure.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Given the heavy workload ahead and tougher opponents to follow, resting Jasprit Bumrah against a relatively inexperienced side appears the most sensible option. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Jasprit Bumrah is feeling under the weather.
  • The Indian team management is unlikely to risk the ace pacer, considering the long tournament ahead.
  • Mohammed Siraj is expected to replace Bumrah in the playing eleven if he does not recover in time.
  • Resting Bumrah against a weaker opponent is seen as a sensible option to preserve him for tougher matches.
  • India has a packed schedule with crucial matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and Holland lined up.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the team's opening T20 World Cup match against the United States on Saturday after feeling slightly under the weather and skipping the training session the previous evening.

With the opening fixture expected to be a one-sided affair, the Indian team management is in no mood to take any risk with its most important fast bowler at the very start of a long campaign, it is learnt.

 

Bumrah, central to India's white-ball plans, did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested purely as a precautionary measure. He was running a bit of temperature.

In case the 32-year-old fails to recover in time, Mohammed Siraj, who joined the squad on Friday evening, is expected to slot into the playing eleven.

However, with Hardik Pandya likely to share the new ball, Siraj might have to operate as the first-change bowler.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule

India have a packed group schedule with matches lined up on February 12 against Namibia, on February 15 against Pakistan and on February 18 versus Holland.

The Pakistan fixture remains doubtful due to the prevailing uncertainty, making the USA contest largely inconsequential in the larger scheme of things.

Given the heavy workload ahead and tougher opponents to follow, resting Bumrah against a relatively inexperienced side appears the most sensible option.

The team management feels that preserving Bumrah for the business end of the tournament is paramount.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
