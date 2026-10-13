Jasprit Bumrah among the best of 21st century, ranked third by Buttler and Broad

Jasprit Bumrah ranked third in Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad’s top 10 bowlers of the 21st century, ahead of Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan, behind Warne and Anderson.

IMAGE: Bumrah has picked up 511 wickets in 243 international matches across formats. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah was ranked third in Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad’s list of the top 10 bowlers of the 21st century, ahead of Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Australia’s Shane Warne topped the list, followed by England’s James Anderson, while McGrath was fourth and Pat Cummins fifth.

Muralitharan, international cricket’s leading wicket-taker with 1,347 scalps, was sixth, while South Africa’s Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Shaun Pollock occupied seventh to ninth places.

Mitchell Starc completed the top 10, while leading bowlers such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble, Nathan Lyon and Tim Southee were omitted.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ranked the third-best bowler of the 21st century by England's Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad, placing him ahead of several legendary names, including Australian great Glenn McGrath and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

The duo revealed their top 10 on the 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast, which they co-host. Australia’s late leg-spinner Shane Warne topped the list, while England's James Anderson was placed second.

Warne Tops the List, Anderson Second

Warne finished his international career with 1,001 wickets and a World Cup title. He remains the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and Australia's leading wicket-taker. He is also the only bowler other than Muralitharan to have claimed 1,000 international wickets.

Anderson, England's leading international wicket-taker with 991 scalps, took second place. The former fast bowler forged a formidable partnership with Broad during a long and successful international career.

Bumrah Ahead of McGrath and Murali

Bumrah, one of India's finest fast bowlers, has taken 511 wickets in 243 international matches, including 18 five-wicket hauls. His ability to deliver in overseas conditions as well as on spin-friendly Indian pitches has established him among the leading bowlers of the modern era.

He has won two T20 World Cup titles with India, earning Player of the Tournament honours in 2024 and Player of the Match in the 2026 final against New Zealand. Bumrah is currently India’s eighth-highest international wicket-taker.

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McGrath Fourth, Cummins Fifth

McGrath, a three-time World Cup winner, was placed fourth. He has taken 949 wickets in 376 international matches and remains the leading wicket-taker in World Cup history with 71 scalps.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who led his side to the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship titles, occupied fifth place with 535 international wickets.

Muralitharan, international cricket’s leading wicket-taker with 1,347 scalps, was ranked sixth. He won the 1996 World Cup and the 2002 Champions Trophy during a career spanning two decades.

South African Trio Makes the List

South Africa’s Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Shaun Pollock filled the seventh, eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Steyn has claimed 699 international wickets, Rabada 631 and Pollock 823.

Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc completed the top 10. A two-time ODI World Cup winner and World Test Championship winner, Starc has taken 773 international wickets.

Several Leading Names Miss Out

The list did not include several accomplished bowlers, including India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Anil Kumble, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and New Zealand’s Tim Southee.

Buttler and Broad’s top 10 bowlers of the 21st century:

1. Shane Warne (Australia)

2. James Anderson (England)

3. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

4. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

5. Pat Cummins (Australia)

6. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

7. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)