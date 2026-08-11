England Star Jason Roy Set To Shine In European T20 Premier League

Veteran England opener Jason Roy is set to bring his explosive batting and extensive T20 experience to Glasgow Cosmic in the inaugural European T20 Premier League, promising an exciting season for cricket fans.

IMAGE: England batter Jason Roy is known for his aggressive strokeplay. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

Key Points Veteran England opener Jason Roy joins Glasgow Cosmic for the European T20 Premier League.

Roy, known for aggressive stroke play, will be a pivotal player for Cosmic.

The inaugural ETPL features six franchises from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland.

Roy's experience in international and T20 cricket is highly valued by the franchise.

The European T20 Premier League is scheduled from August 26 to September 20.

Veteran England opener Jason Roy has been roped in by Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural European T20 Premier League, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Jason Roy's Impact On Glasgow Cosmic

The 36-year-old was a key figure in England's white-ball success but hasn't played for his country since 2023. However, he remains active the first-class and professional T20 league circuit. Known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, Roy is expected to play a pivotal role in Cosmic campaign. The South African-born batter has a decent strike rate of 137 in the shortest format.

"I got very excited when the captain called me to check if I was available, and I was ready. I'm really looking forward to joining Glasgow Cosmic and being part of this exciting journey," Roy stated in a release.

Team Principal and CEO Rashid Ali Khan, said: "Jason is one of the most accomplished players of his generation, with a proven record on the biggest stages of international cricket. "His experience with England and across global cricket brings exceptional quality, match-winning ability and a wealth of big-game experience to our squad."

The inaugural edition of the ETPL will have six franchises representing Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, and Scotland competing from August 26-September 20.