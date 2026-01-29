HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gillespie back in Pakistan cricket as coach of PSL franchise

Gillespie back in Pakistan cricket as coach of PSL franchise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 16:43 IST

x

Jason Gillespie

IMAGE: Jason Gillespie has been appointed coach of Hyderabad, one of two new franchises in the Pakistan Super League. Photograph: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie returns to Pakistan cricket as head coach of PSL franchise Kingsmen Hyderabad. 
  • Last year, Gillespie quit as Pakistan’s Test coach amid internal friction. 
  • Gillespie revealed he quit as Pakistan's Test coach after just eight months due to strained relations with the PCB.
  • He also levelled serious allegations of misgovernance against the PCB. 
 

Australia's former pacer will be back in Pakistan cricket as head coach of Pakistan Super League's new franchise, Kingsmen Hyderabad, after parting ways with PCB in late 2024 following a stint with the national men's team.

Fawad Sarwar, who has brought the new franchise for Pakistani Rs 175,000 crore, confirmed that Gillespie will be the head coach with Grant Bradburn and Craig White as his assistant coaches for PSL 11.

"We have brought in the best for our team and our coaching panel is already working on getting players for the franchise and the auction on 11th February," Sarwar said.

Sarwar is a Pakistani businessmen settled in the United States and runs teams in the states and also a cricket ground. His cricket brand is known as Kingsmen.

Gillespie had resigned as head coach of the Pakistan Test team back in late 2024 owing to issues over authority and powers in team matters including selection by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Though he had a two-year contract with the PCB, he left after just 8-9 months in the job during which time Pakistan beat England in a Test series at home and when he worked as interim white-ball coach, Pakistan also won one-day series in Australia and South Africa.

Gillespie later lashed out at the PCB and its working style.

Similarly Bradburn was also with the Pakistan team as assistant coach and then head coach and was forced to resign after the 2023 World Cup after an understanding with the PCB.

Sarwar said that he ran his cricket matters under a proper system and he believed Australia had the best coaches.

 

"Which is why we went for Gillispie," he added.

Sarwar said that being the owner of Hyderabad was a big achievement for him.

"My goals are to win the PSL and also work with the PCB to renovate and upgrade the Niaz stadium in Hyderabad to make it our home ground in the PSL," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Australia unfazed by rushed build-up ahead of Pak T20Is
Australia unfazed by rushed build-up ahead of Pak T20Is
Samson will blame himself as World Cup race tightens: Yuzi
Samson will blame himself as World Cup race tightens: Yuzi
Tuk-tuk ride sparks debate over Pakistan's cricket safety
Tuk-tuk ride sparks debate over Pakistan's cricket safety
T20 WC: Pakistan players book flight tickets for Colombo
T20 WC: Pakistan players book flight tickets for Colombo
'Kishan should be India's wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup'
'Kishan should be India's wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati hospital to Vidya Pratishthan2:06

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati...

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki Mali s family members are emotionally shaken1:17

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki...

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay last respect1:07

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO