India survive mighty scare against Japan in rain-hit T20I

In a thrilling rain-affected T20 International in Sano, seasoned spinner Axar Patel's crucial final over heroics ensured India narrowly defeated Japan by two runs.

IMAGE: India captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates with Axar Patel after winning the one-off T20 International against Japan on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India secured a narrow two-run victory over Japan in a rain-curtailed one-off T20 International in Sano.

Axar Patel's experienced bowling in the final over, conceding only five runs when eight were needed, was pivotal to India's win.

The match was reduced to five overs a side due to rain, with India managing only 32 for 4 on a moisture-laden, turning pitch.

Japanese spinners Charlie Hara Hinze (2/17) and Ibrahim Takahashi (1/13) challenged the Indian batting line-up, restricting them to a below-par total.

Seasoned spinner Axar Patel choked the inexperienced Japanese batters just in time as India survived a scare to win the rain-curtailed one-off T20 International between the two mis-matched sides by a mere two runs, in Sano, on Tuesday.

With the match being reduced to five overs-a-side due to inclement weather and the underlying moisture on the surface offering more than expected turn, the apparent gulf in talent and experience was seemingly bridged as India managed only 32 for 4 in five overs hitting a total of three boundaries.

Axar's Crucial Final Over

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates a wicket with Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

While defending the target, India looked in danger of being embarrassed when Ravi Bishnoi went for 10 runs in the third over and Washington Sundar (2/13) gave away seven in the penultimate over.

However, with eight runs required off the final over, Axar's (2-0-7-0) experience of playing 150-plus IPL games came in handy as he didn't give any room to Shirai Patmore and Benjamin Ito-Davis to chance their arms.

It also helped that rain had slowed down the outfield.

In the final over, umpire Chris Thurgate gave a few contentious wide ball calls when left-handed Patmore tried playing the reverse slog and missed twice.

An unhappy Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer complained to leg-umpire Chris Brown and the second wide was overturned.

Challenging Pitch Conditions

IMAGE: Indian and Japanese cricket fans during the T20I match in Sano. Photograph: BCCI

While Japan gave India a scare but it had more to do with the shortened game on a rank turner that literally made the match into a lottery.

Also, unlike the track in Aichi-Nagoya where the women's team won gold medal with a power-packed batting show, the Sano pitch didn't offer conducive conditions which one associates with strokeplay in T20 cricket.

Earlier, unheralded Japanese spinners challenged the star-studded Indian batting line-up to restrict them to a below-par 32 for 4, which might have made skipper Shreyas Iyer question his decision to bat first.

India's Batters Collapse Against Spin

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was dismissed by Ibrahim Takahashi after scoring just 10. Photograph: BCCI

The underlying moisture of the pitch helped in providing appreciable turn for left-arm spinner Charlie Hara Hinze (2/17) and off-spinner Ibrahim Takahashi (1/13).

Abhishek Sharma (0) was dismissed by Hara-Hinze after the Indian swashbuckler mistimed the sweep while Takahashi flighted one to deceive Sanju Samson (10) in the air with his heave being taken at midwicket boundary.

Benjamin Ito-Davis (1/2) then got rid of Ishan Kishan (3), who was consistently trying to hit against the turn and ended up ballooning one to mid-off.

Shreyas Iyer (16) hit a boundary but the pitch was such that Indian players found it difficult to hit across the line.

The turn and the slowness of the track contributed to their downfall and the shorter duration of the match meant that there was no chance of a recovery.

Credit must be given to the three Japanese spinners and skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming who understood the conditions at the venue where the home team plays all its home games.