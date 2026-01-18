Tani-Kelly, Chamuditha make U-19 World Cup history!

IMAGE: Hugo Tani-Kelly scored the first ever century by a Japan batter at the Under-19 level. Photograph: ICC

Hugo Tani-Kelly created history as the first batter from Japan to score a century at the Under-19 World Cup, during the Group A match against Sri Lanka in Namibia on Saturday.



The 17-year-old right-hander achieved the landmark from 161 balls, flicking Vigneshwaran Akash for two runs through midwicket in the final over of the Japan innings.



Even though Japan suffered a 203-run defeat, Tani-Kelly's century proved to be a big positive for the men in pink and blue.



Put into bat, Sri Lanka U-19 amassed a huge 387/4 in their 50 overs Viran Chamuditha smashing a world record 192 from 143 balls -- the highest individual score in the history of the Under-19 World Cup.

Chamuditha rewrites record books

IMAGE: Sri Lanka openers Dimantha Mahavithana and Viran Chamuditha put up a world record stand of 328 runs against Japan. Photograph: ICC

Chamuditha, who hit 26 fours and a six, surpassed the previous held by compatriot Hasith Boyagoda, when he made 191 against Kenya in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.



Chamuditha put up a record stand of 328 runs for the opening wicket with Dimantha Mahavithana (115) from 263 balls to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka's massive total. This is the highest ever partnership for any wicket at an Under-19 World Cup.



In reply, all-rounder Tani-Kelly led Japan's respectable reply with the bat as they finished on 184/8 in their 50 overs.



This was the first century by a Japan batter at the Under-19 level, and only the third by an associate player against a full member side in the U-19 World Cup.

