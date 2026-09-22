Japan Game: India Accused Of 'Bullying' Umpires

'With five off four needed for the biggest upset in cricket history, India have just bullied the umpires into overturning a wide call against Japan.'

IMAGE: Axar Patel reacts after Japanese umpire Chris Thurgate gives a wide in the final over of the one-off T20I against Japan in Sano on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India secured a narrow two run victory over Japan in a rain-affected five-over T20 International match.

The match's decisive moment involved a controversial wide call reversal by the on-field umpire in the final over, following protests from Indian players.

Seasoned spinner Axar Patel held his nerve to bowl the final over, denying Japan the eight runs needed for a historic upset.

The incident sparked widespread criticism from journalists and fans, who accused the Indian team of 'bullying the umpires' in the absence of DRS.

India avoided a huge upset when they escaped with a narrow two run victory against Japan in the rain-hit one-off T20 International in Sano on Tuesday.

The big talking point of the contest was the wide call reversed by the on-field umpire following protests from the Indian players in the final over.

Controversial Umpiring Decision

World champions India struggled on a slow wicket and were restricted to a below-par 32/4 in the match reduced to five overs per side following a three-hour delayed start because of a wet outfield.

Japan ran India close as they finished on 30/3, falling two runs short of a historic upset in the first-ever T20 International between the two teams.

India's seasoned spinner Axar Patel held his nerve in the final over to deny Japan, who needed eight runs from the last six balls.

A controversial decision by the umpire ignited the drama in the last over.

With six needed from four balls, Japanese Umpire Chris Thurgate ruled a leg side wide after left-hander Alexander Shirai-Patmore had missed the reverse sweep.

Axar was clearly unhappy and argued that the batter had changed his stance which rendered the wide call ineligible.

'This is more shameful than losing to Japan'

India Captain Shreyas Iyer then remonstrated with Square Leg Umpire Chris Brown, who asked his colleague to reverse the decision.

With no TV umpire or DRS system available for this game, Thurgate himself overturned the original wide decision.

Wisden journalist Ben Gardner accused the Indian team of 'bullying the umpires'.

'With five off four needed for the biggest upset in cricket history, India have just bullied the umpires into overturning a wide call against Japan,' Gardner posted on X.

'Genuinely disgraceful. No matter what happens from here, India berating the umpires because they are in danger of losing against Japan is very funny.'

A large section of fans also seemed displeased with the Indian team's antics.

'Umpires overturning a wide decision without a review or replay, simply because Indian players asked for it. What a low. This is more shameful than losing to Japan,' Ragav posted on X.

'India beat Japan because the captain got a wide overturned in a game with no DRS. Absolute scenes,' said Lenny Phillips.

'When India have to urge the umpire to reverse the wide decison, Japan has already won,' commented Raghubir Jha.