Japan aims for cricket growth with historic India T20 match

Japan's cricket leaders are strategically leveraging their historic T20 match against India to ignite a sustained growth trajectory for the sport in the baseball-dominated nation, hoping to inspire a new generation of cricketers.

IMAGE: Japan look at the India T20I fixture as a way to boost the game in the country. Photograph: Japan Cricket/X

Key Points Japan's cricket captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze view the historic T20 match against India as a vital opportunity to boost cricket's popularity in Japan.

The September 22 fixture at Sano International Cricket Ground, along with the Asian Games, signifies significant progress for Japanese cricket, attracting top cricketing nations.

Japan aims to use the match not just as a celebration but as a platform to demonstrate their capabilities and establish a long history of competing against full member countries.

Despite challenges like limited access to facilities and coaching, players see immense long-term potential for cricket in Japan, envisioning a large cricketing market within 20-30 years.

The match also holds personal significance for players like Kadowaki-Fleming and Hara-Hinze, who are reconnecting with their Japanese heritage through representing the national team.

Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and teenaged all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze believe the country's historic one-off T20 against India can be far more than a landmark occasion, with the September 22 fixture potentially providing a springboard for sustained growth of cricket in a baseball loving country.

India will travel to Japan for the first ever men's international between the two countries, with the match at the Sano International Cricket Ground coming just days before Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. For Kadowaki-Fleming, hosting India, along with Afghanistan and Nepal at the Asian Games, shows how far Japanese cricket has progressed in a short period.

A Historic Opportunity for Japanese Cricket

"It's very exciting. And I think a massive development for cricket in Japan to have countries like Afghanistan and Nepal coming here is something that we probably would have thought was very difficult to manage even a couple of years ago," he told PTI Videos in an interview.

While the occasion will be historic, the Japan captain insists his side does not want to merely celebrate it.

"As exciting as the occasion will be of playing India, we're not there to just celebrate the occasion. We're there to show what we can do as a men's team. Obviously, a team like India have all bases covered, whether it's fast bowling, batting or spin.

"So it's just going to be great to be able to watch world-class players and the best team in the world in that format go about it," he said.

For Japan, the fixture is about much more than testing themselves against India's stars.

"Hopefully this is the first step in a long history of playing against and competing against full member countries," Kadowaki-Fleming said.

Learning from India's Young Talent

Hara-Hinze, 17, is familiar India's young talent. Japan faced India in the group stage of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup, when the Indian side had IPL-bound youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"That was a game we definitely went into with a lot of excitement. We got a lot out of it in terms of bowling to these guys, seeing first-hand how good they are and the standard at which they played. You had very little margin for error as well," Hara-Hinze said. That experience has only heightened his anticipation of facing India's senior side. "The Indian cricket team was to come to Japan to face us was something that doesn't sound real to many people and still probably hasn't quite sunk in," he said.

Cricket's Crossover Appeal in a Baseball Nation

The India fixture and the Asian Games could also provide cricket with an opportunity to break into a sporting market dominated by baseball. Kadowaki-Fleming sees significant crossover between the two sports, pointing to hand-eye coordination as well as the emphasis on skill, repetition, discipline and teamwork. Some members of Japan's national squad have already played baseball or softball as children, while a few baseball players have switched to cricket.

"We're obviously a long way from producing cricket's version of Shohei Ohtani, but someone has to be the first, right?" he said. "Even if a small amount of the kids that are watching cricket on TV during that time then want to go and pick up a cricket bat or sign up with a cricket club in Japan and play for the first time, then I feel like that's a success in itself," Kadowaki-Fleming said.

Overcoming Challenges and Envisioning the Future

But establishing the sport remains a challenge. Hara-Hinze said cricket continues to struggle for access to grounds, equipment and coaching, particularly in major population centres such as Tokyo and Osaka. Japan's dense geography and high demand for land make establishing cricket facilities difficult, with existing sporting infrastructure dominated by football and baseball. Some players living around Tokyo, he said, travel around three-and-a-half hours by train to Sano simply to attend a net session.

"Cricket, it is growing, but at a very slow rate," Hara-Hinze said, adding that more facilities and sponsors would help accelerate its development. He nevertheless sees enormous long-term potential. "I can't see a reason why in 20, 30 years we can't be like Nepal or Afghanistan. I think there's definitely a potential for a very large cricketing market in Japan," he said.

Hara-Hinze believes the India match must be "a starting point" for Japanese cricket rather than a one-off spectacle. "The challenge for us is just making sure that it's not a one-off great day and a great competition, but it leaves a lasting legacy of cricket in Japan," said Kadowki-Fleming.

Personal Connections and Heritage

The occasion also carries personal significance for both players, who were born in Japan before moving to Australia. Kadowaki-Fleming lived in Japan until around six and said his connection to the country began long before cricket entered his life. After making his Japan debut in 2022, representing the country has given him a bond with Japan that extends beyond the sport.

Hara-Hinze has similarly found himself reconnecting with his Japanese heritage through cricket. After not returning to Japan for four years during the pandemic, he now visits multiple times a year, reconnecting with his family, culture and language. This year's Asian Games will be particularly special, with his uncle and grandmother set to watch him represent Japan on home soil for the first time. "I think playing for Japan has definitely put more of a focus on my Japanese heritage," Hara-Hinze said.