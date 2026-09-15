Japan Captain Is Confident Of Tackling Sooryavanshi

We've got him sorted, says Japan cricket captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming ahead of their historic one-off T20I on September 22.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter ever to score a T20I half-century in the match against Zimbabwe in July. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old southpaw, has broken multiple records at both Under-19 and senior international levels.

Kadowaki-Fleming noted that Japan's 17-year-old left-arm spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze has previously dismissed Sooryavanshi at the Under-19 Asia Cup.

An attendance of 2,000 to 3,000 fans is expected for the historic one-off T20I between India and Japan.

Japan cricket team captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming is confident of deflating the batting of India's teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, when the two nations face-off in a historic one-off T20I on September 22.

The 15-year-old Indian player has been the flavour of the season with his aggressive batting and superb stroke play. Sooryavanshi has already broken multiple records at the Under-19 as well as at the senior international level, but Kadowaki-Fleming isn't concerned about the southpaw.

Japan's Strategy Against Sooryavanshi

Recalling Sooryavanshi's dismissal off Japan's left-arm spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze at the Under-19 Asia Cup, Kadowaki-Fleming explained to Wisden's The Scoop: 'Well, our young 17-year-old left-arm spinner has actually got him out before in an Asia Cup at the Under-19 level, so we have got him sorted. Don't worry.'

Anticipating Fan Turnout and Logistics

Expecting fans to turn up in their numbers, Kadowaki-Fleming said: 'I believe they are trying to get some temporary stands in there at the moment. We do have two stands that sit there normally, and we can fit around 500 people in the ground.'

'But I understand we are expecting around 2,000 to 3,000 for this match. Obviously, these Indian players are A-list celebrities, and I think we will have plenty of supporters, Indian supporters of cricket, coming from Tokyo and everywhere around the country. So there's going to be plenty of security and probably logistical measures that we haven't experienced in Japan before. But, yeah, I mean, I don't know what to expect. Even hearing you talk about India playing a cricket match against Japan sounds surreal. I can't wait,' the Japan captain added.

The Indian cricket team is currently playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. They then travel to Japan for the one-off T20I against the hosts before shifting their focus to the Aichi-Nogaya Asian Games.