CM Abdullah announces Rs 2 crore cash reward for Ranji Trophy champions J&K!

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announces a generous Rs 2 crore reward and government job opportunities for the winning team.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate winning a historic first Ranji Trophy title, ending a long wait of 67 years. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, on the basis of the first innings lead against Karnataka in the final.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announces a Rs 2 crore cash reward for the team and support staff..

Players will be eligible for government appointments under rules for outstanding sportspersons.

Omar Abdullah personally attended the match in Hubbali, Karnataka, to support the team.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, he said, the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration.

Government Support For J&K Cricket

In a post on X, Abdullah announced a cash reward of 2 crore for the players and support staff after their "emphatic" victory over Karnataka on their home turf.

Abdullah on Friday dashed to Hubbali in Karnataka to cheer for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team which had taken a massive first innings lead and was almost certain of lifting the trophy for the first time.

"The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Abdullah said.