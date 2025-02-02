J&K's Ranji quarter-finals moved to Pune

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir crushed Baroda by a huge margin of 182 runs to qualify for the quarter-finals. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from February 8.



The match has been relocated from its original venue in Srinagar due to 'potential weather concerns' raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.



“We have a good infrastructure to host the game of cricket, and I'm sure it will be a great playing experience for both teams under these conditions,”

MCA president Rohit Pawar said in a statement on Sunday.“Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match,” said MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal.

J&K on Sunday crushed Baroda by a huge margin of 182 runs in their final Elite Group A clash to qualify for the final eight along with defending champions Mumbai.



Vidarbha will host Tamil Nadu in another quarter-final match at Nagpur, while 42-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai travel to Lahli for their last eight encounter against Haryana.



Saurashtra will hosts Gujarat in the quarter-final game at Rajkot.