HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » J&K's Ranji quarter-finals moved to Pune

J&K's Ranji quarter-finals moved to Pune

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2025 22:14 IST

x

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir crushed Baroda by a huge margin of 182 runs to qualify for the quarter-finals. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from February 8.

The match has been relocated from its original venue in Srinagar due to 'potential weather concerns' raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.

“We have a good infrastructure to host the game of cricket, and I'm sure it will be a great playing experience for both teams under these conditions,”

MCA president Rohit Pawar said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match,” said MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal.

 

J&K on Sunday crushed Baroda by a huge margin of 182 runs in their final Elite Group A clash to qualify for the final eight along with defending champions Mumbai.

Vidarbha will host Tamil Nadu in another quarter-final match at Nagpur, while 42-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai travel to Lahli for their last eight encounter against Haryana.

Saurashtra will hosts Gujarat in the quarter-final game at Rajkot.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'You've made the nation proud girls'
'You've made the nation proud girls'
PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
PIX: Abhishek's 37-ball century lights up Wankhede!
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
'India-Aus Champions final,' says this Aussie legend
'India-Aus Champions final,' says this Aussie legend

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

webstory image 2

How To Help Your Child Overcome Shyness

webstory image 3

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

VIDEOS

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana1:40

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana

Rishi Sunak's 'obedient' son gesture of doing 'Namaste' on mother's advice wins hearts3:11

Rishi Sunak's 'obedient' son gesture of doing 'Namaste'...

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport1:32

Avneet Kaur snapped at Mumbai airport

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD