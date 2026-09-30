J&K Pacer Auqib Nabi Makes India ODI Debut Against West Indies

Jammu and Kashmir's promising pacer Auqib Nabi has officially made his international debut for India in the second One Day International against West Indies in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone for the 'Baramulla Express' and becoming the third player from the region to achieve this feat.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi receives his ODI debut cap from vice-captain KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made his international debut for India in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati.

Nabi was included in the Playing XI in place of Nitish Reddy, after India opted to bowl first.

He is the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in ODIs, following Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

Known as the 'Baramulla Express', Nabi earned his call-up after consistent domestic performances and a stint with Surrey in county cricket.

His debut means he will miss J&K's upcoming Irani Cup clash against Rest of India.

The wait is finally over for Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who received his India cap ahead of the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. This after India opted to bowl against the West Indies in the second ODI. Nabi got into the Playing XI in place of Nitish Reddy.

A New Milestone for J&K Cricket

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi as he receives his ODI debut cap. Photograph: BCCI/X

He becomes the third player from J&K to play for India in ODIs after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik. Popularly known as the 'Baramulla Express', Nabi has risen through the ranks on the back of consistent performances in domestic cricket before making his mark during his recent stint in county cricket for Surrey.

Impact on Domestic Fixtures

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma congratulates Auqib Nabi on his debut. Photograph: BCCI/X

Nabi’s inclusion in the playing XI also means he will miss J&K’s Irani Cup clash against Rest of India, beginning Thursday at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

India lead the three match series 1-0.

Teams:

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.