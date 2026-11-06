James Anderson weighs Surrey move to extend playing career after Lancashire snub

At 44, James Anderson is exploring a 2027 move to Surrey after Lancashire declined to renew his contract, with the veteran fast bowler keen to extend his illustrious career.

IMAGE: Surrey could turn to James Anderson to strengthen their pace attack after injuries and international commitments disrupted their bowling resources last season. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points James Anderson is in talks with Surrey over a possible 2027 contract after Lancashire decided against renewing the 44-year-old's deal despite his 50-wicket return last season.

The England great considered retirement but received approaches from several counties, with discussions underway with Surrey and no agreement signed yet.

The proposed deal is understood to cover first-class cricket, while Surrey are also searching for a head coach following Gareth Batty's departure to Chennai Super Kings.

England great James Anderson is not ready to call time on his illustrious career just yet. The 44-year-old fast bowler is in talks with Surrey over a possible move for the 2027 season after Lancashire decided against renewing his contract despite a 50-wicket haul last summer.

Anderson had hoped to continue playing for his boyhood county at Emirates Old Trafford but was informed of Lancashire's decision last week by new director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

Although he initially considered retirement, approaches from several Division One and Division Two counties have prompted him to explore other options, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Discussions between Anderson's representatives and Surrey have taken place, but no agreement has been reached.

Surrey Weigh Up Anderson Move

Surrey are understood to have the financial flexibility to accommodate Anderson within the club's £3.2 million salary cap.

The county currently have nine players on central contracts, including Henry Crocombe, who joined from Sussex on a two-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Anderson's arrival could add experience and depth to a pace attack that struggled with injuries and availability last season.

Surrey finished seventh in Division One after winning three successive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024.

Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark managed only eight Championship appearances each, while Tom Lawes and Reece Topley were sidelined by injuries.

International commitments also restricted Surrey's access to Gus Atkinson and Matt Fisher.

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Ashes Could Increase Demand for Experience

With an Ashes series scheduled for next summer, Crocombe could also face availability issues. Anderson, who turns 45 next July, could help fill the gap, with the proposed arrangement understood to cover first-class cricket only.

Surrey are also looking for a new head coach following Gareth Batty's departure last month to join Chennai Super Kings.

There is a historical connection between Anderson and the club, too. He made his international debut in an ODI against Australia in December 2002, alongside then England teammate and current Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

England's leading wicket-taker, Anderson has established himself as one of the greatest fast bowlers in international cricket.