Pace Great James Anderson Signs For Surrey

England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson has announced a season-long deal with Surrey for the 2027 English County Championship, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career and extending his play beyond his 45th birthday.

IMAGE: James Anderson has signed a season-long deal with Surrey which will see him play beyond his 45th birthday in July next year. Photograph: Surrey Cricket/X

Key Points James Anderson has signed a season-long deal with Surrey for the 2027 English County Championship, extending his career beyond his 45th birthday.

Anderson expressed his excitement to join Surrey, aiming to help the team win titles and mentor young players with international aspirations.

The Kia Oval, Surrey's home ground, holds special significance for Anderson, where he surpassed Glenn McGrath's Test wicket record in 2018.

Surrey's Director of Cricket Alec Stewart highlighted Anderson's continued bowling quality, impressive 2026 season, and invaluable experience for the squad.

Pace great James Anderson has joined Surrey for the 2027 season of the English County Championship, after ending his 25-year stint at Lancashire.

Anderson has signed a season-long deal with Surrey which will see him play beyond his 45th birthday in July next year.

The 44-year-old pacer expressed excitement about joining Surrey, saying he hopes to help the team win titles and guide young players aspiring to represent their country.

A New Chapter at Surrey

"It's an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can't wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I'm excited to be a part of that.

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country," he told the Kia Oval website.

"I've always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it's one of the best grounds in the world. It's a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season," he added.

Anderson's Illustrious Career

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, enjoyed a 21-year international career during which he established himself as England's leading wicket-taker.

He claimed 911 international wickets, including 704 in Tests -- the most by an English bowler and any fast bowler in the history of the format.

Surrey's home ground Kia Oval holds a special place in Anderson's career.

It was at the venue in 2018 that he surpassed Australian great Glenn McGrath's record for the most Test wickets by a fast bowler, dismissing Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th wicket.

Impact And Future Role

After playing his final international match against West Indies in 2024, Anderson was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket.

He continued his domestic career with Lancashire and was appointed captain for the 2026 season. Anderson enjoyed an impressive campaign, claiming 50 wickets at an average of just under 18.

Surrey's Director of Cricket Alec Stewart welcomed Anderson's signing, highlighting his bowling ability, impressive 2026 season and wealth of experience, which he believes will benefit the team's bowlers, particularly those aspiring to play international cricket.

"We're delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball. His 50 championship wickets last season prove that he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. Jimmy also brings a wealth of experience to the group that all our bowlers will learn from. Much of our squad have international aspirations, and they will learn a great deal from training, playing and being in the same dressing room with Jimmy," he said.