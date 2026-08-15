Jaiswal's controversial run-out vs Sri Lanka sparks debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka ended prematurely due to a bizarre run out involving a collision with the bowler and a mix-up with KL Rahul, sparking significant debate among cricket fans.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 after a bizarre mix-up with KL Rahul against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ajay Jadeja/X

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The dismissal occurred due to a mix-up with KL Rahul and a collision with debutant bowler Keshara Nuwantha.

Both batters ended up at the same end, with replays confirming Rahul grounded his bat first, leaving Jaiswal short.

The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, with fans divided over who was responsible for the mix-up.

This was Jaiswal's third run out in Test cricket, having previously been dismissed in similar fashion against Australia and West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s promising start came to an unfortunate end on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, as a bizarre mix-up with KL Rahul left the India opener run out for 32.

The dismissal came in the 11th over when Rahul pushed a delivery from debutant Keshara Nuwantha back towards the bowler and called for a single. As Jaiswal responded, Nuwantha moved across and collided with him, leaving the opener off balance at the non-striker’s end.

The Unfortunate Dismissal

The collision created confusion between the two batters, with both eventually ending up at the same end. Prabath Jayasuriya picked up the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who broke the stumps.

Dickwella and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva briefly discussed whether to appeal before deciding to go ahead. Replays then showed that Rahul had grounded his bat first, leaving Jaiswal short of his crease.

Jaiswal walked back for 32 off 37 balls, having looked comfortable before the unfortunate dismissal.

Social Media Reacts

The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans divided over who was responsible. Some blamed Rahul for the mix-up, while others felt Jaiswal was simply unlucky to be involved in an accident.

'The Sri Lankan bowler deliberately ran out Yashasvi Jaiswal. Just look at the reaction of Yashasvi Jaiswal & KL Rahul,' one fan wrote. Another called it an “'unlucky runout', saying Jaiswal was 'gone for no fault of his own'.

'What a mix up! Jaiswal goes. Such a shame. He was batting well,' another fan posted.

Jaiswal's Run Out History

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He had previously suffered the same fate against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and the West Indies in Delhi last year.

One fan was more critical of Rahul, writing, 'Clearly a mistake by KL Rahul, when Jaiswal was blocked by bowler, he shouldn't have run for that single. Simply stupid!! Miscommunication! Jaiswal was looking set & good, shame got run out for just 32.'

Another fan took a lighter view of Rahul’s involvement, joking, 'KL Rahul at the crime scene again ran Jaiswal out.'

However, there was also support for both batters, with one fan describing the incident as an unfortunate accident. 'I wouldn't blame anyone in this run out. Accident, confusion, indecision and eventually Jaiswal goes back. Just sad,' the fan wrote.