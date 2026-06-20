Jaiswal seizes Kohli injury opportunity in style

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes 110. Photograph: BCCI

With limited opportunities coming his way in the ODI format, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said his focus was on making his starts count as he smashed a fine unbeaten century to guide India to a nine-wicket win in the third match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday.

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls in India’s nine-wicket win.

He said he focuses on converting starts and controlling what is in his hands.

Kohli’s injury gave Jaiswal a chance in the ODI series.

He credited Rohit Sharma for helping him during middle-phase batting decisions.

Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar impressed with a strong opening bowling spell.

Jaiswal says focus on 'process and converting starts'

The 24-year-old, who was brought into the squad for the three-match ODI series as a replacement for an injured Virat Kohli, hammered an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls as India overhauled a 219-run target in just 28.4 overs.

"I really enjoyed. Initially, I got some runs in powerplay, so I just wanted to keep going and play till the end," he said after the match.

"I just focus on my process, what is in my control and try to work hard as much as I can. And of course, there is always support from the support staff and they have been amazing to me. The communication is unreal. So I know what's going on."

"I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start. I have seen in sports and in cricket especially that when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that."

Jaiswal said he has learned the importance of converting starts into substantial scores.

"A lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going my way. I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count."

The young batter also acknowledged the role of skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Of course, Rohit Bhaiya is always helpful. And I always ask questions, a lot of questions to him and try to implement in the game itself."

"Today as well, when I was getting dot balls, so I was asking what should I do then. He was telling me, just try to rotate the strike and the intent should be there. So I was keeping my intent and rotating the strike. So that really helped me."

"And yeah, I always enjoy being with him, going and playing under him. Everything is like, it's just amazing."

Prasidh Krishna’s five-for and fiery new-ball spell

India captain Shubman Gill lauded pacers Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna for setting the tone with a fiery opening spell.

"The first spell bowled by Gurnoor and Prasidh was outstanding to see. That kind of pace in that weather, you don't always see but they were amazing," said Gill, who was adjudged the Player of the series for scoring 239 runs.

"I did want to give them an extra over, but they were pretty exhausted."

Gill said India had achieved several objectives during the series, particularly in improving their approach during the middle overs with both bat and ball.

"A lot of the boxes were ticked in this series. We spoke about keeping the intensity in the middle overs and creating opportunities with the ball. As batters, we also discussed how we could keep pushing for extra runs," he said.

Looking ahead to the tour of England, Gill said, "Going to England, the conditions will be a little closer to what we will get in South Africa. We hope to have everyone fit and available. It should be a good contest."

Player of the Match Krishna, who finished with a five-wicket haul, credited meticulous planning and strong competition within the bowling group for his success.

"I think it's just that trying to hit the lengths as a team, whatever we discuss, whatever the tactic is. We just sit and think about the game and what's needed, and it's like homework for me."

"It's really helpful when you have really good bowlers alongside. You learn from each other when you have good competition in the nets. You push each other to do better," said the lanky pacer, who is part of the Gujarat Titans set-up.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi rued the loss of early wickets.

"I think today, in the first ten overs they bowled well but we lost wickets that put us under pressure. And me and Azmat had a good partnerships but again we lost back to back wickets and that's why we fell short," he said.

Shahidi had held the innings together with a 131-ball 102, his maiden ODI hundred.

"After a long time I scored my first 100. I feel good and Inshallah I will try my best to do it again and again for my country. It was so hot and I was cramping. But I am feeling good now."

"I think we have talented guys, but playing India in India is tough. We were not good. But we will learn from that."

"Moving forward, I think we are a quality side but we have been away from ODI cricket. Last we played Bangladesh eight months ago. We play Ireland next. We'll work on where we were lacking."