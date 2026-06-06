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Jaiswal replaces injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs

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June 06, 2026 15:38 IST

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Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced injured Virat Kohli in India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, with selectors hopeful the veteran batter will recover in time for the England tour next month.

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets another opportunity to strengthen his case in India's 50-over setup.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets another opportunity to strengthen his case in India's 50-over setup. Photograph: BCCI

India have called up Yashasvi Jaiswal to their squad for the three-match, One-Day International series against Afghanistan as a replacement for Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli has been ruled out of India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to injury.
  • Kohli is believed to have suffered a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 final victory over Gujarat Titans.
  • The ODI series against Afghanistan will be played on June 14, 17 and 20.
  • Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said Kohli's recovery timeline remains unclear.
 

Veteran Kohli, who has quit Test cricket and T20 internationals, had been included in India's squad last month.

However, he appeared to pick up a hamstring injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final last week, which saw them secure a second consecutive title.

India host Afghanistan in three ODIs scheduled for June 14, 17 and 20, before travelling to England for a three-match series in July, which Kohli could feature in.

"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the (IPL) finals. We don't know the timelines yet," selection panel chairman Ajit Agarkar told reporters.

"But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet."

Source: REUTERS
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