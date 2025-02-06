Jaiswal, Rana earn ODI debuts

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana in the series opener against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Thursday.
Jaiswal, selected as a backup opener, enters the ODI format after impressing as a Test opener alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. His debut hints at India's intent to assess his potential ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Harshit Rana, on the other hand, continues his transition into international cricket. After making his Test debut in Australia last year, he featured as a concussion substitute in a T20I against England earlier in January.
His inclusion bolsters India's pace attack in the absence of senior options.