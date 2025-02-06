HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jaiswal, Rana earn ODI debuts

Jaiswal, Rana earn ODI debuts

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 06, 2025 13:22 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana received their ODI caps. Photograph: BCCI

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana in the series opener against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Thursday.

Jaiswal, selected as a backup opener, enters the ODI format after impressing as a Test opener alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. His debut hints at India's intent to assess his potential ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma presented the cap to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI
 

Harshit Rana, on the other hand, continues his transition into international cricket. After making his Test debut in Australia last year, he featured as a concussion substitute in a T20I against England earlier in January.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami presented the cap to Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI

His inclusion bolsters India's pace attack in the absence of senior options.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

