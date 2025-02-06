Jaiswal, Rana earn ODI debuts

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana received their ODI caps. Photograph: BCCI

India handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and fast bowler Harshit Rana in the series opener against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Thursday.

Jaiswal, selected as a backup opener, enters the ODI format after impressing as a Test opener alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. His debut hints at India's intent to assess his potential ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma presented the cap to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Harshit Rana, on the other hand, continues his transition into international cricket. After making his Test debut in Australia last year, he featured as a concussion substitute in a T20I against England earlier in January.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami presented the cap to Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI

His inclusion bolsters India's pace attack in the absence of senior options.