Jaiswal hits back-to-back tons in NZ, puts India A on top

Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent century has propelled India A to a commanding position against New Zealand A on day one of the third unofficial Test, showcasing his return to form ahead of the crucial Test series.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century against New Zealand A. Photograph: Sony Sports Network/Screengrab

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an intent-filled 102, his second consecutive first-class hundred, for India A on day one.

India A reached 227 for two at stumps on Saturday against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test.

Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 77, contributing to India A's strong start.

The match serves as preparation for senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the Test series beginning on November 19.

Play was called off early on Saturday due to rain in the 70th over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an intent filled hundred, his second consecutive first-class hundred, steering India A to 227 for two at stumps on day one of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln on Saturday.

Jaiswal (102 off 138), whose form became a matter of concern after the first red ball game of the tour, has regained his sublime touch ahead of the two Test series beginning on November 19.

Jaiswal's Dominant Batting Display

Play was called off after rain lashed the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in the 70th over of the day. The pitch had a greenish look to it but the Indian batters had a good time batting on it.

Sai Sudharsan (77 batting off 205) and captain Dhruv Jurel (12 batting off 24) were in the middle when the stumps were drawn.

The game has added significance with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna who are the playing the final India A game as part of their preparation for the Test series.

The day well and truly belonged to Jaiswal, who batted aggressively against the New Zealand A pacers, smashing them all around the park. On display were a host of cut shots, pulls and delightful cover drives.

Key Moments From Day One

The left-hander got to his half century with a copybook cover drive off seamer Brett Randell. He was particularly harsh on Jarrod Mckay, picking him for three straight boundaries twice in his innings. His dropped catch on 54 added to the woes of home team.

Jaiswal also hit couple of sixes in his entertaining knock and one of them was a massive hit over mid-on off Zak Gibson.

He got into the 90s with a rasping cut shot off Cameron Paul before completing his century with a sweep shot in the 44th over bowled by off-spinner Dean Foxcroft. He departed soon after as he guided a full ball straight into the hands of the mid-off fielder off Ferns.

Mckay removed the in-form Devdutt Padikkal in the 63rd over. Padikkal went for an expansive drive only to be caught behind.

Sudharsan was going strong before rain halted proceedings. His innings too had a bunch of perfectly placed pull shots and crisp cover drives.

The first two games ended in draws.