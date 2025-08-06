Jaiswal, Gill, Sudharsan set for Asia Cup call-up?

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Test captain Shubman Gill have not featured in the last few T20 assignments owing to a packed calendar year. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are in the fray for selection in India's Asia Cup squad, which is expected to be picked in the third week of August.

Jaiswal and Test captain Gill have not featured in the last few T20 assignments owing to a packed calendar but their one-month rest period post the five-Test series against England is expected to make them available for the continental tournament.

As per sources in the BCCI, the national selectors are keeping options open even as the Test series against the West Indies at home starts in less than a week's time if India qualify for the final of the continental T20 event which is slated on September 28.

The first Test against the West Indies at Ahmedabad starts on October 2.

It must be mentioned that Jaiswal scored 559 runs at a strike-rate of 160 in the last edition of the IPL while Gill had 650 runs in 15 games at a healthy strike- rate of 155-plus.

Gill's opening partner at Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan was the 'Orange Cap' winner with 759 runs at a SR of 156.

"There is a five week break and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad despite stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. In 21 days in Asia Cup, if one plays till final, there are 6 T20 games and that's not much of a workload. But obviously with 17 member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Keeping the tracks of UAE in mind and also the T20 World Cup in six months time, Jaiswal, Gill and Sudharsan should logically form the core of the top order.

Sudharsan, who made his ODI debut in late 2023 has been in tremendous T20 form.

Another important talking point is the availability of pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Both bowlers have been managed carefully after an extended workload across formats and are expected to undergo fitness assessment before the selection meeting.