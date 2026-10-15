Jaffer rues Rinku Singh's absence, says India missed a game-changer in 4th T20I vs Windies

Wasim Jaffer says India missed Rinku Singh's finishing prowess against West Indies, while cautioning against expecting Naman Dhir to bowl four overs and stressing his batting value.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh last played for India during the tour of Zimbabwe in July this year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes India missed Rinku Singh’s finishing ability in their 24-run defeat to the West Indies after failing to chase 248 in the fourth T20I.

Rinku has scored 518 runs in 22 T20I innings at No. 5 and No. 6, averaging 43.16 at a strike rate above 156.

Jaffer warned that expecting Naman Dhir to bowl four overs is too ambitious, citing the difficulties off-spinners face without sufficient variations in Indian conditions.

Jaffer said Dhir’s batting is crucial to his T20I prospects, with the all-rounder managing just 14 runs across three innings.

India and the West Indies will play the series-deciding fifth T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India’s failure to chase down 248 against the West Indies has reignited questions over their middle-order combination, with former batter Wasim Jaffer believing Rinku Singh could have made a decisive difference.

Jaffer said Rinku’s finishing ability and record in the lower-middle order made his continued absence from the T20I side difficult to understand, especially after India fell short in the fourth match of the series.

West Indies captain Shai Hope struck an unbeaten 102 to power his side to a formidable total. Sanju Samson responded with an aggressive half-century, while a 70-run partnership between Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy briefly raised hopes of a successful chase.

With 59 runs needed off 24 balls, however, the dismissals of both batters left India struggling, and they eventually lost the match by 24 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer backed Rinku’s credentials as a specialist batter and said he could have turned the contest around.

"If you look from a batter’s perspective, Rinku is miles ahead of everyone else. He bats amazingly at number five and six, plus he is a left-hander. I feel it is very unfortunate that he is not part of this Indian team purely because he cannot bowl," Jaffer said.

"I can understand Rajat Patidar’s case, as he bats in the top order and there is no place there, but Rinku should be there."

Rinku's Finishing Record Strengthens His Case

Jaffer believes Rinku’s proven ability to deliver under pressure makes him an important option in the lower-middle order.

"If you had Rinku in that position, you never know. He could have changed the game. He has the capacity and has won a lot of matches in franchise cricket in this manner," he added.

Rinku has not represented India since the tour of Zimbabwe in July this year. While his returns in T20Is this year stand at 152 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 139.44, his record at No. 5 and No. 6 is more impressive.

Across 22 T20I innings in those positions, he has scored 518 runs at an average of 43.16 and a strike rate above 156, including two half-centuries.

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Jaffer Questions Expectations from Naman Dhir

Jaffer also cautioned against expecting Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir to bowl his full quota of four overs, particularly against aggressive batters on Indian pitches.

Dhir has taken five wickets in four matches in the series, making him India's leading wicket-taking spinner.

However, his economy rate has climbed to nearly 12 after expensive spells in Indore and Hyderabad.

He conceded 39 runs in three overs in Indore despite taking two wickets, before giving away 19 runs in his only over in Hyderabad.

"It is a bit difficult for off-spinners to bowl after the Powerplay if you don't have variety. Roston Chase does it; credit to him. If you do not have that cleverness or variation, especially in India, it becomes very difficult. So to expect that Naman Dhir will bowl four overs is too ambitious," Jaffer said.

Batting Remains Crucial for Dhir

Jaffer stressed that Dhir’s batting will be equally important in determining his value to the T20I side.

The all-rounder has managed only 14 runs across three innings in the series, leaving room for improvement with the bat.

"I feel his performance with the bat is very important for him to play T20 cricket. Unfortunately, that has not happened in the last two matches, but he has the capability to come and play a quick 25-30 cameo," Jaffer said.

India will look to level the series in the fifth T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday, with their middle-order options and bowling balance likely to remain under scrutiny.