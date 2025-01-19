HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jadeja to play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy tie vs Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
January 19, 2025 12:19 IST

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja last played for Saurashtra in January 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja will play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, from January 23. The India all-rounder, who last played for Saurashtra in January 2023, turned up for the team's practice session in Rajkot on Sunday.

Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to injury.

 

"Jadeja has turned up for training today. He will play the next match," said Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah on Sunday.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who battled poor form on the Australia tour, confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also play for their respective teams.

While Pant will be part of Delhi's playing eleven against Saurashtra, India superstar Virat Kohli will not take part in the game due to an injury.

Jadeja was named in India’s Champions Trophy squad on Saturday. The southpaw retired from T20 Internationals following the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

Saurashtra have not had the best of times in Ranji Trophy seasons, collecting only 11 points from five games, which include two defeats and as many draws. Their sole outright win was against Chandigarh.

Post the Champions Trophy squad announcement on Saturday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had spoken about the importance of national cricketers playing domestic cricket.

"I don't think it's a diktat. It's one of the things that BCCI has obviously put forward. But, as I said, I mean, as selectors, we expect people, when they're available, to play because that can only strengthen our domestic structure," Agarkar had said.

"Not just for their form or their fitness and playing cricket, but it can only strengthen our domestic structure. So, when the time permits, we expect everyone to play."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
