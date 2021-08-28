News
Jadeja taken to hospital for scans after knee injury

Jadeja taken to hospital for scans after knee injury

August 28, 2021 23:52 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja underwent scans at a hospital in Leeds after suffering a knee injury during the third Test. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken to a hospital in Leeds for precautionary scans after suffering a knee injury during the third Test against England.

 

Jadeja, who has played the first Test matches ahead of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on Day 2  of the third Test.

England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Jadeja posted a picture on Instagram in hospital apparels, where he had gone for the scans.

"Not a good place to be at," he captioned the Instagram story.

As per reports, the injury is not 'very serious' and he is likely to be in contention for the fourth Test, starting next week.

The Indian team will leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports are clear, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at The Oval in London if Jadeja doesn't recover on time then he could be replaced by Ashwin.

Ashwin took six wickets in an innings in a county match he played for Surrey ahead of the Test series.

