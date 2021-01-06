Jadeja has improved a lot as a batsman, says Rahane

Source:

IMAGE:Ravindra Jadeja prepares to bat during the India nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, on Wednesday, hailed Ravindra Jadeja's contributions in the longest format, saying that the all-rounder has really improved his batting.

Rahane's remark came as India gets ready to lock horns with Australia in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from Thursday. Jadeja had missed the first Test, but he came back for the second Test and he left an immediate impact.

Jadeja scored 57 runs with the bat and he managed to scalp three wickets as well. India whose fielding was lacklustre in the first Test improved quite significantly with Jadeja's inclusion in the second Test.

"Jadeja has been really good, he has been doing really well for us in Test cricket, especially with the bat. With his bowling, we all know he can contribute, as a batsman Jadeja has improved a lot and that's a massive thing from the team's perspective when you know you're number seven can contribute with the bat."

"You know a good score can be achieved. You can see him in the field as well, he has taken brilliant catches and his addition in the team helped us a lot," Rahane said during a virtual press conference.