News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja has improved a lot as a batsman, says Rahane

Jadeja has improved a lot as a batsman, says Rahane

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 06, 2021 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'With his bowling, we all know he can contribute, as a batsman Jadeja has improved a lot and that's a massive thing from the team's perspective'

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE:Ravindra Jadeja prepares to bat during the India nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, on Wednesday, hailed Ravindra Jadeja's contributions in the longest format, saying that the all-rounder has really improved his batting.

 

Rahane's remark came as India gets ready to lock horns with Australia in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from Thursday. Jadeja had missed the first Test, but he came back for the second Test and he left an immediate impact.

Jadeja scored 57 runs with the bat and he managed to scalp three wickets as well. India whose fielding was lacklustre in the first Test improved quite significantly with Jadeja's inclusion in the second Test.

"Jadeja has been really good, he has been doing really well for us in Test cricket, especially with the bat. With his bowling, we all know he can contribute, as a batsman Jadeja has improved a lot and that's a massive thing from the team's perspective when you know you're number seven can contribute with the bat."

"You know a good score can be achieved. You can see him in the field as well, he has taken brilliant catches and his addition in the team helped us a lot," Rahane said during a virtual press conference.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Quarantine is challenging but we are not annoyed'
'Quarantine is challenging but we are not annoyed'
Rahane reveals Rohit's batting position
Rahane reveals Rohit's batting position
Paine hints at fiery Test after Gabba boycott threat
Paine hints at fiery Test after Gabba boycott threat
'Ashwin's knack for learning new things is massive'
'Ashwin's knack for learning new things is massive'
Bird flu outbreak: Centre issues advisory to 4 states
Bird flu outbreak: Centre issues advisory to 4 states
Tata Motors drives in Gravitas as the new Safari
Tata Motors drives in Gravitas as the new Safari
CBI arrests AIADMK worker in Pollachi sex abuse case
CBI arrests AIADMK worker in Pollachi sex abuse case

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script

Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script

Rohit returns for third Test, Saini to make debut

Rohit returns for third Test, Saini to make debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use