Jadeja achieves rare Test double, joins all-time greats

Ravindra Jadeja has etched his name in Test cricket history, becoming only the fourth player globally to achieve the remarkable double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets, joining an elite club of legends.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja completes the rare double of 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja achieved the rare milestone of 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets in Galle.

He is only the fourth player in Test history to reach this all-rounder double, joining Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori.

Jadeja reached the double in 90 Tests, making him the second-fastest after Ian Botham.

His 350 wickets also make him the fifth Indian bowler to reach this landmark.

Jadeja's consistent contributions with both bat and ball highlight his extraordinary value to the Indian team.

Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into another exclusive list on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, reaching the landmark of 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets in Galle on Monday.

The India all-rounder came into the match with 4,095 runs and 348 wickets from 89 Tests, needing just two wickets to reach the landmark. He got there when Keshara Nuwantha attempted to attack an away-turning delivery but could not control the shot.

The ball ballooned up off the bat, and Shubman Gill moved across to take the catch. Nuwantha was dismissed for two, giving Jadeja his 350th Test wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja's Historic All-Rounder Feat

The achievement puts Jadeja in the company of some of the greatest all-rounders the game has produced. He is now only the fourth player in Test history to score more than 4,000 runs and take at least 350 wickets, joining Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori.

Elite Company: Jadeja Joins Cricket Legends

Kapil Dev: 5,248 runs, 434 wickets

Ian Botham: 5,200 runs, 383 wickets

Daniel Vettori: 4,531 runs, 362 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja: 4,108 runs, 350 wickets

Jadeja has also reached the milestone faster than all but one of those players. He took 90 Tests to complete the double, second only to Botham, who achieved it in 83 matches. Kapil reached the mark in 100 Tests, while Vettori took 106.

His 350 wickets also make him only the fifth Indian to reach the landmark, following Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Among left-arm spinners, Jadeja now sits third on the all-time Test wicket list with 350 wickets, behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433) and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (362).

It is another reminder of Jadeja's extraordinary value to India — a player who has consistently contributed with both bat and ball and has now entered one of Test cricket's most exclusive all-rounder clubs.