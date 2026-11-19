England's promising batter Jacob Bethell has announced his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, citing a chronic knee injury that requires surgery, while extending heartfelt thanks to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for his memorable two-year stint.

IMAGE: England batter Jacob Bethell was part of Royal Challengers Bengaliuru's back-to-back title-winning campagns in 2025 and 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jacob Bethell will not participate in IPL 2027 due to a persistent knee problem requiring surgery.

He thanked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for his two-year tenure, which included two title wins.

Bethell expressed hope of returning to RCB in the future after resolving his injury.

The 23-year-old has been battling the knee issue throughout 2026 and will miss upcoming England tours.

England batter Jacob Bethell confirmed that he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, citing an ongoing knee problem, while thanking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for his two-year association with the franchise.

Bethell shared the announcement through an Instagram post, accompanied by a video, in which he expressed gratitude to RCB for providing him with his first IPL experience and being part of two title-winning seasons. "Thank you to RCB for two great years. I could not have asked for a better franchise to have my first IPL experience with. It has been an honour to have shared the dressing room and pitch with some of the greats of the game, and more importantly to have been a part of two title winning seasons," Bethell wrote.

Focus on Recovery

The left-handed batter further revealed that he would focus on resolving his knee problem instead of taking part in the upcoming IPL season. Notably, Bethell was not retained by defending champions the ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction.

"Unfortunately, this year I will not be taking part in the IPL and will be working tirelessly to get the problem within my knee sorted. Sending my love to all the fans of RCB who made my journey and that of the team so special throughout my time in India. Hopefully this is see you soon and not the end in an RCB shirt," he added.

Future Hopes and Missed Tours

Bethell also thanked RCB supporters for making his journey and the team's time in India special, while expressing hope of returning to the franchise in the future. Bethell will be undergoing knee surgery and will be missing the tour of South Africa in December.

Bethell has battled a knee problem for much of 2026, with the left-hander having not featured for England at international level since he scored a superb innings of 91 in an ODI against India at Lord's in July. The 23-year-old was scheduled to join up with the England squad for their ongoing white-ball series in Australia ahead of their tour of South Africa that commences in December, but has since been ruled out of both series as he gets ready to undergo more surgery on his right knee.