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England All-Rounder Jacob Bethell To Miss The Hundred With Injury

July 22, 2026 11:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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England's promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell faces a significant setback, missing The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury sustained during the recent ODI series against India.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell will enter rehabilitation to try to recover for next month's Test series against Pakistan. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Key Points

  • England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will miss The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury.
  • The injury occurred during the recent one-day international series against India.
  • South African wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira will replace Bethell as Birmingham Phoenix skipper.
  • Bethell is undergoing rehabilitation with the ECB medical team, aiming for the Pakistan Test series.
  • He delivered a player-of-the-match performance in the decisive third ODI against India.

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will miss the 2026 edition of The Hundred due to a knee injury sustained during this month's one-day international series against India, his team Birmingham Phoenix said on Tuesday.

South African wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira will replace him as the Birmingham skipper in the domestic 100-ball tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday, while Bethell enters rehabilitation to try to recover for next month's Test series against Pakistan.

 

Bethell's Injury And Replacement

"The 22-year-old will continue his rehabilitation programme under the guidance of the ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) medical team," Birmingham said in a statement.

Bethell's player-of-the-match performance turned the tide of the decisive third ODI on Sunday in England's favour, as he scored 91 runs before dismissing centurion Rohit Sharma.

“It’s frustrating to miss out on The Hundred... unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness," Bethell said.

Source: REUTERS
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